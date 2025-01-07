Somalia: Indian Delegation in Mogadishu to Revolutionize Visa Process for Somalis

Mogadishu — In a significant move to enhance bilateral relations and ease travel, a delegation from the Indian Embassy in Kenya has touched down in Mogadishu to simplify the visa application process for Somali citizens.

This visit marks a pivotal moment in India-Somalia diplomatic relations. It will focus on streamlining visa procedures, which have long been a point of contention for Somalis seeking to travel to India.

Somalia's Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, speaking at a press conference alongside the visiting Indian delegates, revealed that the Somali government has dedicated the last six months to developing a new visa system. This system is designed to expedite and simplify the application process, reducing bureaucratic hurdles that have previously made travel cumbersome for Somalis.

The initiative is particularly beneficial for those in need of medical treatment abroad. Fiqi noted that one of the primary objectives is to end the practice of Somalis having to travel to third countries, often at great expense and inconvenience, just to secure medical visas for treatment in India.

The delegation plans to work closely with Somali authorities to implement this new system, which includes digital application processes, faster processing times, and clearer criteria for visa issuance. This move is expected not only to facilitate medical travel but also to boost educational and business exchanges between the two nations.

The visit also underscores India's commitment to supporting Somalia in its reconstruction and development efforts, particularly in areas like healthcare, education, and capacity building. Both countries expressed optimism about the potential for increased cooperation and mutual benefits from this streamlined visa process.

As this system rolls out, both governments will monitor its effectiveness, with adjustments planned based on feedback from applicants to ensure the process remains as user-friendly as possible. This initiative is seen as a beacon of progress in the diplomatic and human relations between Somalia and India.