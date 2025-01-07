Africa: CAF Interclub Player of the Week - Clement Mzize

Tanzanian side Young Africans reignited their bid for a place in the knockout rounds of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League with a 3-1 home victory over TP Mazembe this past weekend, boosted by a brace of goals from Clement Mzize.

The 20-year-old has long been on the radar of several top clubs on the continent and has been enhancing his reputation with some stellar displays in recent months.

His brace against Mazembe took his tally in this year's Champions League to three goals in three appearances (two starts), and kept Yanga's hopes of a quarter-final place alive.

His first goal was a spectacular long-range strike from 30-yards that arrowed into the top corner of the net to draw his side level.

His second was a more conventional finish in which he kept his nerve to slide the ball past the goalkeeper and seal the victory at 3-1. You can watch his goals here.

Mzize has already matched his tally in the Champions League from the 2023/24 season when he netted three times in 10 appearances (five starts), having also played a role in helping Yanga to the final of the 2022/23 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

If they are to advance to the knockout rounds of the Champions League this season, he looks as though he may play a central role under new coach Sead Ramovic.

It is a straight shoot-out between MC Alger (five points), Yanga (four) and Mazembe (two) for a single remanning spot from Group A with Al Hilal having already sealed their place in the next stage.

Yanga are next at Al Hilal on Sunday, before they host MC Alger on January 18.