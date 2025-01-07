Clinical officers have threatened to stage a nationwide strike starting January 19 unless the government addresses their grievances.

In a letter addressed to stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, the Council of Governors, and the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) cited ongoing discrimination by the Social Health Authority (SHA) and the violation of a Return-to-Work Agreement (RTWA) signed after a prolonged strike in 2024.

According to the union, the SHA has excluded clinical officers from providing services despite their registration with the Clinical Officers Council and has failed to recognize their facilities.

Clinical officers claim that many Kenyans are suffering due to a lack of critical health services, with patients being forced to pay out-of-pocket for care--contradicting the objectives of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Additionally, the union alleges that clinical officers are being coerced into licensing their facilities with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) for empanelment.

They argue that this move is both illegal and forces them into double licensure.

"The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers has noted with concern the discrimination by SHA, which has effectively excluded all clinical officers from offering services through SHA," read part of the letter signed by KUCO Secretary General George Gibore.

"This discrimination and exclusion have been caused by the blatant, illegal, and illogical refusal of the Social Health Authority to recognize facilities and practitioners registered and licensed by the Clinical Officers Council."

Breach of Return-to-Work Agreement

The clinical officers also raised concerns over what they describe as a breach of the RTWA signed in 2024, which led to the suspension of their strike.

Despite repeated follow-ups, the union contends that County Governments and the Ministry of Health have failed to implement key provisions of the agreement.

These provisions include the promotion of clinical officers, conversion to permanent and pensionable terms, and the implementation of a comprehensive medical cover.

The union has demanded immediate action, including the recognition and empanelment of health providers licensed by the Clinical Officers Council, reinstatement of pre-authorization rights, and full implementation of the RTWA by January 19, 2025.

In December, the union called off a 99-day strike following a consensus reached with county governments.