Kenya: Tatu City Owner Appoints New Chair, Two Board Members

7 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Rendeavour, the owner of Tatu City, has appointed David Kippen as the new chairman, taking over from founding Head of Board Frank Mosier.

Mosier, the founding chair and the largest shareholder, will henceforth assume the Board of Director position.

The new city builder in Africa has also picked two new independent directors, Graeme Wheeler and Darrell M. Blocker.

"We are pleased to strengthen our board with versatile emerging markets experts with experience in global finance, economic development and security," said Stephen Jennings, founder and CEO of Rendeavour.

"In David, we have a long-serving director; in Graeme, we have a globally renowned economist, central banker and policy maker; and in Darrell, we have one of the most respected intelligence officers to have served in Africa."

Rendeavour is the owner and developer of Tatu City, Kenya's first operational Special Economic Zone (SEZ); Alaro City, a partnership with the Lagos State Government in Nigeria's Lekki Free Zone; Jigna, in Nigeria's capital, Abuja; and Kiswishi SEZ, the first private SEZ in DRC.

In Ghana, Rendeavour is building Appolonia City and King City.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Frank Mosier for his eight years as chairman and his ongoing support for Rendeavour as the company's principle American shareholder," Jennings said.

