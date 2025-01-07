Mauritius: HMPV - Minister Bachoo Ensures Preventive Measures Are in Place At the New Souillac Hospital

7 January 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Mr Anil Bachoo, effected a site visit, today, at the New Souillac Hospital, in a bid to ensure that preventive measures have been put in place with respect to the Human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

As such, he took stock of the health services, isolation wards and infrastructural status of the institution, and was accompanied by representatives of his Ministry.

In a statement following the visit, Minister Bachoo highlighted that the HMPV, a new virus which has been detected in China, is not affecting our country presently. The rationale of this visit, he observed, is to ascertain that the isolation wards have the necessary infrastructure and equipment in place to accommodate infected persons, as well as to identify other facilities which need to be enhanced.

Government, he stated, is taking preventive security measures so as to ensure that the country is duly equipped in the advent of any emergency, while making additional efforts to provide improved health services to the population.

The Health and Wellness Minister moreover recalled that the New Souillac Hospital was the designated as a centre for the management of persons under clinical investigations or infected patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also expressed satisfaction regarding the isolation wards and the emergency preparedness programme of the New Souillac Hospital.

