Kenya: Gachagua Allies Push for Independent Commission to Probe Alleged Abductions

Nairobi — Leaders allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have called for the establishment of an Independent Public Commission of Inquiry to investigate the alarming spate of alleged abductions.

Led by Kajiado Senator Seki Lenku, they stated that recent abudctions point to a deliberate move to silence Kenyans.

"Independent Public Commission to examine the politicization within police forces and other independent institutions. This includes investigating instances where security forces have been used for political gains or to intimidate and persecute dissenting voices," Lenku said.

President William Ruto's administration has been receiving sharp criticism from different quarters regarding a trend of abductions.

His allies have accused Gachagua's political camp of masterminding the abductions where seven individuals went missing last month but resurfaced yesterday in different parts of the country.

The Former Deputy President's Lieutenants have rubbished the allegations pushing for independent investigations on the abductions which they insist are 'state-sponsored'.

"We urge President Ruto and the Executive to ensure the immediate release of the remaining abductees. It is particularly troubling that the police have yet to apprehend anyone in connection with the abduction of the KitengelaThree,whose 32 days of torture remain uninvestigated," the Kajiado Senator said.

Gachagua allies urged the National Assembly, the Senate, and all County assemblies nationwide to convene special sessions during recess to discuss and conduct inquiries into the abductions.

Yesterday, Nyandarua Senator John Methu formally petitioned Senate Speaker Amason Kingi to convene a special sitting to deliberate the rise in forced abductions and disappearances.

In a letter to the Speaker, Methu expressed deep concern over the growing number of incidents, describing them as a grave violation of fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression, association, and the right to life and security.

The legislators have expressed worries over the alleged resurgence of criminal gangs including Mungiki which they say are state-sponsored that are terrorizing citizens and dissenters of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

"These gangs have been creating an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness among ordinary Kenyans and critics of the government," said Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba.

This came a day after Gachagua had accused the government of reactivating the outlawed Mungiki sect to stifle dissent in the Mount Kenya region.

Speaking during a church service in Nyeri Sunday, Gachagua alleged that the group, led by Maina Njenga, has been sanctioned to target individuals critical of the current regime.

Njenga, a former government critic, now turned ally, on New Year's Eve pledged allegiance to the administration and dismissed Gachagua's political influence in the region.

On governance issues, the leaders have accused the government of violating the constitution by awarding government contracts to affiliates within the government and abetting rampant land grabbing in Ngurunga Farm in Kiambu Constituency, Gikumari in RuiruConstituency as well as Ndabibi in Naivasha Constituency.

"Many Other Acts of misuse of public Trust,which threatens the integrity of our institutions and the welfare of the Kenyan people," Nyandarua Senator John Mehu echoed.