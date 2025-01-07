Uganda to Host Over 2,000 Delegates to Discuss Africa's Food Security for Next 10 Years

At least 2,000 delegates will this week attend the extraordinary summit on the Post Malabo Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) in Kampala.

The meeting to be held at Speke Resort Hotel in Munyonyo between January 9 and 11 will among others discuss Africa's food security strategy for the next 10 years as part of the

The event is organized jointly by the African Union Commission.

Stephen Byantwale is the Commissioner for Crop Protection at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) told journalists on Tuesday that the 2,000 will include among others heads of government and presidents, ministry of agriculture, foreign affairs and experts in agriculture .

"On January, 9, ministers of Agriculture from African countries and experts in agriculture will meet , while the following day on 10, ministers of foreign affairs will meet with their agriculture counterparts. On the final day, heads of state and presidents will meeting for the African Union extra ordinary summit,"Byantwale said.

He explained that during the meeting, the dignitaries will deliver statements on the consideration of the Kampala Declaration, the Comprehensive African Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) which is a ten-year strategy and action plan (2026-2035).

"The delegates will endorse the draft Kampala CAADP Declaration which provides a vision for transforming Africa's Agrifood Systems for the period 2026-2035. They will also endorse the 10 year CAADP strategy and action plan which provides details on how to achieve the goals and targets in the draft Kampala CAADP Declaration," Byantwale said.

He explained that the post-Malabo CAADP strategy will span ten years, from 2626 to 2035. Given the longtime horizon, many risks and uncertainties could.

There are external socioeconomic, environmental, and other shocks that might come up, which will demand that the strategy be agile enough to respond to such unforeseen developments which could affect the strategic positioning of the agri-food systems transformation agenda to deliver on its goals."

He said Uganda will among other reap benefits for all sectors including transport, food, accommodation and tourism among others.

"The people who have visited will also visit some of our places boosting tourism. Uganda as a country, there is a lot to benefit when we host such engagements."

CAADP will build onto the Malabo Declaration that underscored the importance of mutual accountability through agricultural biennial reviews and recognized the essential role of related sectors like infrastructure and rural development.