Uganda: Police Rescue Newborn Baby Dumped By Mother in Pit Latrine

The 18 year old mother is a house maid.

Police in Nansana, in Wakiso district have rescued a newborn baby who had been dumped in a pit latrine by her mother.

The baby was dumped in the latrine by Moreen Ainembabazi,18 who works as a house maid in Nansana, according to the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango.

He explained that the incident happened around 6am and 7am .

"Moreen's employer, 39-year-old Niwagaba Praise, a breastfeeding mother herself, raised the alarm after noticing Ainembabazi's delay in returning to the house. Upon investigating, Niwagaba found her in the pit latrine room with bloodstains on herself and the floor. She then heard the baby crying inside the pit latrine," Onyango said.

She said police was later notified and a team from the fire and rescue services dug the pit latrine to rescue the baby who was found alive.

"The team cleaned the baby with warm water, and rushed to Kawempe Mulago Referral Hospital along with Ainembabazi, who was still bleeding."

Onyango said a case of attempted infanticide has been registered at Nansana as investigations into the incident are ongoing.

He said police will later interrogate the 18 year old mother on circumstances under which she dumped her own baby in the pit latrine.

" This disturbing incident is not isolated, as there have been similar cases in Kampala, such as the one in Kasangati town council, Wakiso district, where a 25-year-old mother dumped her newborn baby in a pit latrine."