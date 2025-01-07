Uganda: NUP Condemns Attack On Lawyers, Calls for End to Military Court Trials

7 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has condemned the military's attack on a lawyer during a court session, calling it a brutal and unjustified act.

The party stated that the incident further justifies its call to end the trial of civilians in military courts.

In a statement released today, NUP decried the arrest of lawyer Eron Kiiza, who was detained inside the Makindye General Court Martial and taken to an undisclosed location by security operatives.

"It's unfortunate and barbaric that the military can brutally arrest a lawyer inside court and whisk him to an unknown place," the party said, describing the act as an infringement on the rule of law and a violation of legal rights.

NUP argued that such actions exemplify the dangers of allowing military courts to try civilians and reiterated its call for the practice to end.

The party emphasised the need to protect civilians, especially lawyers defending political figures, from military interference in judicial processes.

On Tuesday, human rights lawyer Eron Kiiza, a lead defense attorney for opposition figure Kizza Besigye and his associate Obeid Lutale, was detained by the General Court Martial as the contentious case resumed.

Kiiza's detention reportedly came on the orders of Advocate Judge Brigadier-General Richard Tukacungurwa.

While the exact cause of Kiiza's detention remains unclear, it has only intensified the already tense situation.

The two opposing sides had previously clashed during a December hearing over procedural matters, with Gen Tukacungurwa threatening to charge Kiiza with contempt of court.

The chaotic scenes outside the General Court Martial grew worse as security personnel restricted entry for defense lawyers and prominent opposition figures, including Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and Kenyan senior counsel Martha Karua.

Military police stationed at the entrance enforced these restrictions, causing scuffles and protests from both lawyers and politicians.

Chants of "Never Surrender" echoed outside the courtroom as supporters and colleagues of the detained lawyer demanded answers.

Notable figures like Winnie Kiiza, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, and Ingrid Turinawe called on Court Martial Chairman Freeman Mugabe to address allegations of harassment and the detention of People's Front for Transition (PFT) members at the court.

Inside the court, proceedings were delayed as Kiiza was placed in a caged dock alongside Dr. Besigye and Lutale.

The two opposition figures remained in custody as defense lawyers called for the court to dismiss the charges, describing them as defective.

Amid the turmoil, the court adjourned for 30 minutes, and by late morning, formal proceedings had yet to begin.

