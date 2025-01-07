Uganda: DP Not Merging With NRM, Says Mao

Democratic Party President General Norbert Mao has outlined the party's strategy for leadership, national transition, and the upcoming 2026 general elections.

Speaking during a press briefing in Kampala on Tuesday, Mao emphasised DP's readiness to field candidates, maintain relevance in Uganda's political landscape, and uphold its values amidst ongoing challenges.

Mao stressed the importance of identifying capable leaders who can represent the party at the highest levels, including the presidency.

"DP is not an NGO. Those who want to lead must have the willingness, interest, and capacity to run for president of Uganda," he said, adding that the party president is automatically the flag bearer in the national presidential race.

He further underscored the need for competence in party leadership.

"Before you elect a party leader, ask yourself, can that person be taken seriously at the table where national issues are discussed? Do they have the knowledge, international exposure, and political acumen to lead?"

Addressing concerns about DP's political alliances, Mao clarified the party's relationship with the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

He stated that DP remains independent and is only in a cooperation agreement with the ruling party, likening it to a joint venture between companies.

"DP has not merged with NRM, nor is it in a coalition or alliance. Cooperation does not mean abandoning our principles," Mao explained.

Mao expressed confidence in DP's future, citing its foundational role in Uganda's political history and its strong stance on national dialogue, peaceful transition, and constitutional reform.

He emphasised the importance of serious engagement with all stakeholders to shape the country's future, warning against political masqueraders who undermine meaningful discourse.

Mao expressed satisfaction with the preparations for the 2025 election season.

He emphasised the importance of identifying dedicated party members and adhering to constitutional guidelines for the upcoming delegates' conference.

The President General noted that the election period often triggers political "shopping" as individuals seek avenues to fulfill their ambitions.

He highlighted the significance of the delegates' conference in distinguishing true party believers from mere supporters.

"Every time there is an election season in Uganda, people go shopping to see how they can achieve their political ambitions best. 2025 gives us an opportunity to identify the true believers in our party," he remarked.

The party leader underscored that only legitimate delegates will participate in the conference, with their eligibility determined by a credentials committee.

"Those who will be attending the delegates' conference will be subjected to scrutiny by a credentials committee. This committee determines that you are a delegate based on a proper constitutional procedure," he stated.

Delegates will receive formal invitations from the office of the secretary-general. According to the party's constitution, the conference will include three representatives from each district the chairperson, woman leader, and youth leader.

Additionally, two delegates from every constituency across the country will be part of the event.

The President General emphasised the distinction between party members and supporters.

"We must draw a clear line between members and supporters. Many times, supporters have a lot of energy and assume they are members of the party," he said, urging clarity on who constitutes the delegates.

Delegates will also include all members of the National Council, parliamentary group, and district branch chairpersons, reaffirming the party's commitment to following constitutional provisions in its internal processes.