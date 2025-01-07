South Africa: Female Suspect Nabbed for Possession of Drugs

press release

A 41-year-old woman was arrested by the Police on Saturday, 05 January 2025, at Ermelo after being found in possession of drugs.

Her arrest came after the multidisciplinary teams of Operation Vala Umgodi received intelligence driven information about a house whereby selling of drugs and other related activities were taking place around the area of Ermelo. Information also indicated that a female person was behind all these dodgy dealings. Members then operationalised the information given and went to the premises after obtaining a search warrant.

A search was conducted inside the house and around the premises. It was during this period when a bag containing various drugs (Dagga, suspected Mandrax and Cocaine) were found, with an estimated value of about R15 000-00. The astute members also discovered cash of about R3827-00 inside one of the rooms.

The suspect was charged for dealing in drugs and she is expected to appear at Ermelo Magistrate's Court on Monday, 06 January 2025.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi has commended members for the arrest and this will go a long way in fight against drug trafficking