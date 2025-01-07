South Africa: Suspect Appearing At Court for Murder, Possession of Unlicensed Firearm

5 January 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

- A 64-year-old murder suspect will be appearing at Mthatha Magistrate Court on Monday 06 January 2025.

This follows after members attached to Madeira SAPS with the assistance of District Task Team arrested him for murder case of a 35 year old male victim he allegedly shot in the stomach on Sunday, 29 December 2024 at about 20:00 in Hillcrest residential area - Mthatha.

The two had quarrelled outside a certain homestead, and the 64-year-old ultimately shot the deceased in the stomach, and the victim was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to the gunshot wound. Police were informed of suspect's whereabouts, and during his arrest, an unlicensed 9mm pistol with ammunition having an erased serial number, which is believed to be the murder weapon was found in his possession. Ballistic testing will reveal whether or not the recovered firearm is the one that was used to commit murder.

The 64-year-old suspect is charged with murder, unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The Acting OR Tambo District Commissioner, Brigadier Vukile Ntuli, commended the police for their swift action in apprehending the suspect as for justice to be served to the deceased, his family and friends.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.