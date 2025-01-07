South Africa: Fourteen Undocumented Foreign Nationals Nabbed During Illicit Mining Disruptive Actions in Limpopo

press release

- The Vala Umgodi multidisciplinary task teams continued with disruptive operations across Limpopo, leading to the arrest of 14 undocumented foreign nationals and three individuals involved in illegal sand mining between 04 January and 05 January 2025.

The 14 suspects aged between 19 and 45, arrested for violating the Immigration Act, were apprehended as follows: 4 in Thohoyandou, Vhembe District, and 10 in Westernburg, Capricorn District.

In addition, three suspects, aged between 30 and 45, were arrested in Apel, Sekhukhune District, for loading sand illegally.

These disruptive operations, conducted in collaboration with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), targeted illegal mining sites linked to gold-bearing minerals, chrome, and sand extraction.

Additionally, seven individuals were each issued fines for selling expired food in Tynmine, Waterberg District.

The arrested suspects are set to appear before the respective Magistrate's Courts shortly.