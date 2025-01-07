South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested By Police and Illegal Firearm With Ammunition Seized

press release

- A disruptive operation conducted by Combat and Proactive members of Operation Vala Umgodi resulted in the arrest of three men for possession of illegal firearm with ammunition, possession of illegal mining equipment and gold bearing materials.

The trio, aged between 41 and 52, were arrested on Saturday, 04 January 2025, at Kakhalem Village around Barberton during a disruptive operation that was conducted.

The recovered firearm is a Revolver and members also confiscated about 404 live ammunition at the scene as well as gold bearing materials and some mining equipment, suspected to be used for illegal mining activities. All these items were also confiscated and they will form part of the investigation.

The suspects were charged for unlawful possession of illegal firearm with ammunition, as well as possession of illegal mining equipment and gold bearing materials.

The confiscated firearm will undergo ballistic testing to determine whether it was not previously used in the commission of crime elsewhere hence Police cannot rule out possibilities of adding more charges against the suspects as the investigation continues.

The trio is expected to appear at the Barberton Magistrate's Court on Monday, 06 January 2025 facing the said charges.

Meanwhile the Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi has applauded members for their continuous efforts to deal decisively with illegal mining activities in the province.