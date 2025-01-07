South Africa: Rickelton-Bavuma Centuries Put South Africa On Top in High-Scoring Day 1 Against Pakistan

South Africa 316 for 4 (Rickelton 176*, Bavuma 106) versus Pakistan.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min South Africa are in a position of authority on day one after brilliant centuries by Ryan Rickelton and skipper Temba Bavuma, who shared a mammoth 235-run fourth-wicket partnership.

It was a second-career Test century for Rickelton, who played with supreme freedom and fluency in front of a soldout Newlands Cricket Ground, finishing the day on a career-best undefeated 176 off 232 deliveries, stroking 21 glorious fours and one six.

For Bavuma it was an emotional second century at Newlands and fourth overall, caressing nine fours and smashing two sixes off spinner Salman Ali Agha to finish on 106.

South Africa, though, were in a spot of bother before the two century makers came together at 72 for three on the stroke of lunch.

Aiden Markram (17 off 40), Wiaan Mulder (five off 18) and Tristan Stubbs (zero off six) all fell in the space of eight overs after Rickelton and Markram saw out the first hour while moving the team total to 61.

The home side moved from 61 for no loss to 72 for three in the space of eight overs before the lunch break.

