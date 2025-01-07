Mozambique's Post-Election Crisis Affects Significantly Malawi

7 January 2025
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has claimed that Mozambique's post-election crisis, characterized by mass demonstrations called by the presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane to protest against the fraudulent results of the general elections held on 9 October, are significantly affecting his country's economy.

According to Chakwera's special envoy to Mozambique, Malawian Health Minister Khumbize Chiponda, who was received in audience, in Maputo, on Monday by Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, Mozambique is a strategic partner for Malawi, which means that instability is harmful for both counties.

"We have had very strong support. President Nyusi himself has made a very strong commitment to strengthening relations and Malawi, being a landlocked country, with Mozambique's support, has been able to transport fertilizers, fuel and other goods', she said.

Peace and stability, she said, are fundamental elements for the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and therefore it is urgent to find solutions for the current post-election crisis.

"The main message I have brought', she added, "is a message of hope for the peace and stability of Mozambique'.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.