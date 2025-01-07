Mozambique's Post-Election Crisis Affects Significantly Malawi

Maputo — Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has claimed that Mozambique's post-election crisis, characterized by mass demonstrations called by the presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane to protest against the fraudulent results of the general elections held on 9 October, are significantly affecting his country's economy.

According to Chakwera's special envoy to Mozambique, Malawian Health Minister Khumbize Chiponda, who was received in audience, in Maputo, on Monday by Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, Mozambique is a strategic partner for Malawi, which means that instability is harmful for both counties.

"We have had very strong support. President Nyusi himself has made a very strong commitment to strengthening relations and Malawi, being a landlocked country, with Mozambique's support, has been able to transport fertilizers, fuel and other goods', she said.

Peace and stability, she said, are fundamental elements for the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and therefore it is urgent to find solutions for the current post-election crisis.

"The main message I have brought', she added, "is a message of hope for the peace and stability of Mozambique'.