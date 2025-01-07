Mozambique: Five-Day Cholera Vaccination Campaign Launched in Mogovolas

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities launched on Monday a five-day cholera vaccination campaign, in Mogovolas district, in the northern province of Nampula.

The campaign, which will take place in the three administrative posts most affected by the disease, will be carried out by members of the communities.

According to Geraldino Avalinho, head of the Public Health Department at the Nampula Provincial Health Service, interviewed by Radio Mozambique, the vaccine will be administered by members of the communities because health professionals "have this fear of being targeted during disinformation campaigns.'

"So we prefer to just guarantee the logistics of the vaccine to guarantee the population's immunity. The community members have already been trained', he said.

Last December, the wave of disinformation about how cholera is spread led to the destruction of a health centre and a police post in Nametil, capital of Mogovolas district.

As a result of disinformation, health professionals were also assaulted and actions to combat the disease were suspended. The current administration of the vaccine by members of the communities is a response to the violence generated by disinformation. Health staff fear violent reactions by those who are misinformed about the disease.

Avalinho explained that for this purpose, around two hundred and seventy thousand doses of vaccine were secured.