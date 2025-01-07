Somalia Accuses Aid Agencies of Politicizing Humanitarian Assistance

JaclynnAshly/AfricanArguments
Women a wait next to a food aid delivery truck (file photo).
7 January 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — A minister in Somalia has accused some organizations and donors of politicizing humanitarian aid, while officials from the semi-autonomous Jubaland region claim that political motives have led to their people being deprived of entitled aid.

The Federal Government of Somalia voiced concerns over the apparent manipulation of aid distribution, stating that thousands in Jubaland are suffering due to sanctions imposed by the Somali government itself. In response to what it perceives as the politicization of aid, the government has cut humanitarian assistance to Jubbaland, a region heavily reliant on such aid due to ongoing political tensions.

Ahmed Macalin Fiqi, Somalia's Foreign Affairs Minister, highlighted that some international aid organizations and donors might be directing funds to areas without genuine need, potentially for political reasons. He emphasized that the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) should manage aid distribution independently, free from political interference.

Conversely, Abdirahman Mohamed Mohamud, the Jubbaland government's aid minister, accused the federal government of launching a multifaceted assault on Jubbaland, isolating its populace and using aid as a political weapon.

This ongoing dispute underscores the complex interplay between humanitarian needs and political dynamics within Somalia, affecting the lives of many in Jubbaland who rely on external assistance for survival.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.