Mogadishu — A minister in Somalia has accused some organizations and donors of politicizing humanitarian aid, while officials from the semi-autonomous Jubaland region claim that political motives have led to their people being deprived of entitled aid.

The Federal Government of Somalia voiced concerns over the apparent manipulation of aid distribution, stating that thousands in Jubaland are suffering due to sanctions imposed by the Somali government itself. In response to what it perceives as the politicization of aid, the government has cut humanitarian assistance to Jubbaland, a region heavily reliant on such aid due to ongoing political tensions.

Ahmed Macalin Fiqi, Somalia's Foreign Affairs Minister, highlighted that some international aid organizations and donors might be directing funds to areas without genuine need, potentially for political reasons. He emphasized that the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) should manage aid distribution independently, free from political interference.

Conversely, Abdirahman Mohamed Mohamud, the Jubbaland government's aid minister, accused the federal government of launching a multifaceted assault on Jubbaland, isolating its populace and using aid as a political weapon.

This ongoing dispute underscores the complex interplay between humanitarian needs and political dynamics within Somalia, affecting the lives of many in Jubbaland who rely on external assistance for survival.