Somalia's Foreign Affairs Minister Arrives in Kampala for AU Summit

Kampala — Ahmed MoFiqi, Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, touched down in Kampala, Uganda, on Monday to join leaders and delegates from across Africa for the African Union (AU) Summit.

The summit's agenda is centered on the Post-Malabo Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), with a focus on enhancing agricultural productivity, ensuring food security, and promoting sustainable development throughout the continent.

The three-day summit, which commenced today, is a critical platform for African nations to reassess and recalibrate their agricultural strategies in light of recent challenges such as climate change, conflict, and economic instability. Discussions will include policy reforms, investment in agricultural innovation, and the implementation of sustainable farming practices.

MoFiqi's participation underscores Somalia's commitment to regional cooperation in addressing some of the most pressing issues affecting the Horn of Africa. Somalia, still recovering from years of conflict and facing ongoing security threats, views the summit as an opportunity to gain support and share insights on how to stabilize and grow its agricultural sector, which remains vital for the country's economic recovery and food security.

The CAADP, initially launched in 2003, aims at increasing agriculture-led growth by at least 6% per annum, reducing food insecurity, and improving sustainable management of land and water resources. The Post-Malabo agenda, named after the Malabo Declaration of 2014 where African leaders committed to these goals, seeks to intensify efforts towards these targets by 2025.

Key topics on the table include the integration of technology in farming, cross-border trade facilitation for agricultural products, and strategies to combat the effects of climate variability on agriculture. The summit also provides a venue for member states to explore partnerships with international organizations and private sectors for funding and technical support.

As the summit progresses, there will be a series of bilateral meetings, roundtables, and workshops where ministers and experts will delve deeper into specific areas of agriculture, from seed technology to market access for smallholder farmers.

MoFiqi is expected to engage in dialogues that could lead to new collaborations or enhancements in existing cooperation frameworks, particularly with neighboring countries and those sharing similar agricultural challenges. His attendance is also a gesture of Somalia's reintegration into regional politics and economics, signaling a step towards normalization after years of isolation due to internal strife.

The outcomes of this summit could have far-reaching implications not only for Somalia but for the broader African region, aiming to foster a future where agriculture drives economic growth, ensures food sovereignty, and adapts to the changing global environment.