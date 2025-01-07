Somalia: Somali Minister of Interior Receives Briefing On Local Government Development and Decentralization Efforts

The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ali Yusuf Ali Hoosh, today received an in-depth briefing from the Local Governments Department at the Ministry in the capital Mogadishu.

The briefing focused on the ongoing efforts to develop and strengthen local governance structures across the country, highlighting the progress made in the construction and improvement of local government institutions.

During the meeting, officials provided updates on key initiatives aimed at enhancing the capacity of local governments to deliver essential services to communities. Minister Ali Yusuf Ali Xoosh emphasized the importance of strengthening local governance as a crucial step toward achieving sustainable development and ensuring effective service delivery across Somalia.

The discussions also addressed the challenges faced in the process, including logistical, financial, and administrative hurdles that have slowed the progress of local government development in some areas.

Minister Hoosh stressed the need for collaborative efforts between federal, regional, and local authorities to overcome these challenges and to create a more effective and responsive governance system.

A major topic of the meeting was the decentralization of powers and services, a critical aspect of Somalia's long-term governance strategy. Minister Xoosh highlighted that empowering local governments to take charge of their own affairs would significantly improve public service delivery, foster local development, and promote better governance at all levels.

The Somali government is committed to addressing these challenges and to ensuring that local governments have the necessary resources and authority to meet the needs of the Somali people. Minister Xoosh concluded the meeting by underscoring the government's dedication to implementing reforms that will bring about more effective, decentralized governance in the country.

This development comes as part of the broader ongoing efforts to strengthen governance structures across Somalia, which will be essential for the country's continued progress and stability.