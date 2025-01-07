Zimbabwe: Chinese-Owned Gold Mine Stirs Controversy in Eastern Zimbabwe

Mutare — Government officials in Zimbabwe have been scrutinizing a Chinese mining company that has been operating a gold mine in the country's east since at least 2021. The scrutiny comes as residents voice concern about the impact on health and the environment.

The company in question is Sino Africa Huijin Holdings, which faces accusations of severe environmental destruction and community harm. Its gold prospecting operations have been taking place in an area known as Premier Estate in the Mutasa District of Manicaland.

Villagers and community groups have complained about the blasting that has taken place at the mine. Nearby residents have reported widespread ecological damage, including the decimation of a mountain and the displacement of wildlife. They also say tremors from the blasts have caused structural damage to homes.

Residents further complain of dust pollution and the potential contamination of water sources due to alleged leaching of cyanide. Cyanide leaching is a method of extracting gold from ore that can pollute water resources.

Adding to these concerns, Sino Africa is accused of forging community signatures on their Environmental Impact Assessment document, raising questions about the transparency and legitimacy of their operations.

The complaints prompted the government to shut down the mine's operations twice in 2024. In the past two months, however, mining has resumed.

"We are between a rock and a hard place. If it's possible, let them compensate us and relocate us because it's no longer appealing," Ishewedenga Moyo, one of 30 residents living within some 300 meters of the Sino Africa Huijin mine, told VOA in December.

"The vibrations and noise generated by mining blasting are disrupting wildlife habitats and ecosystems, damaging biodiversity, and causing cracks in our homes," Moyo added.

Government-ordered suspensions

A Manicaland Joint Command Task Force, composed of a number of government entities, ordered the temporary closure of Sino Africa Huijin's gold mining operations twice. Officials say the shutdowns were enforced to ensure the mine met all necessary requirements.

The first suspension occurred in October and lasted two weeks. Sino Africa Huijin made pledges to improve the situation and was allowed to resume operations. Then, the task force ordered the mine to close a second time in mid-November.

Traditional Chief James Kurauone of the Mutasa district told VOA on Dec. 11 that officials forced Sino Africa Huijing's operations to stop each time because the company "failed to address critical concerns raised by the local community."

"These concerns that led to the temporary closure included severe air pollution, destructive blasting activities impacting local homes, and the company's failure to fulfill its corporate social responsibility obligations," said Mutasa in recent comments. Mutasa added that he plans to convene a meeting with mining officials and members from the community to discuss a path forward in a couple of weeks.

Mining compliance

Mining operations resumed on November 25 at the conclusion of discussions among government officials, community leaders and company representatives.

Daniel Panganai, the current HR manager of Sino Africa Huijin, was involved in the discussions. He told VOA in mid-December that the company "complied with all the requirements outlined in writing, but I cannot divulge much information at this time."

Misheck Mugadza, the Manicaland minister of state, also said in December that Sino Africa Huijin committed to adhering to all mining and environmental regulations. He said the Chinese company had acted on its social responsibility obligations by donating to the local hospital and drilling a well to provide water to the local school.

The government is closely monitoring the company's operations, Mugadza said, and some households have already received full compensation for damages. He further stated that the company is obligated to compensate all affected residents.

Chinese investments in Zimbabwean mines

The controversy surrounding the Sino Africa Huijin mine is not isolated, according to a September report by the Center for Natural Resource Governance, or CNRG, a Harare-based community rights organization.

The report, which assessed the impact of Chinese investment on Zimbabwe's mining industry, found that "Chinese mining ventures have led to widespread environmental degradation, disregard for the cultural rights of host communities, and, in many cases, the violation of the country's labor laws, often with apparent impunity."

Chinese investors control an estimated 90% of the of Zimbabwe's mining industry, according to the report.

"In 2023 alone, Sino investments in Zimbabwe's mining sector saw 121 investors contributing a staggering $2.79 billion," said CNRG Executive Director Farai Maguwu, who was quoted in a post on the organization's website.

Separately, another area resident voiced criticism of the government's response to the mining.

"There are times when the mine uses explosives of higher magnitude, and there will be tremors," said area resident Thobekile Mhenziwamukuru.

"When we call the government officials about the crisis, they always go directly alone to the Sino mine offices without any community leaders, then they will come and address us, just saying they will use explosives of low magnitude next time and we now know that it's now their cash cow.

"Even in terms of closing and reopening of the mine, instead of solving our grievances, there is no fairness in everything because money is being exchanged to slow the progress and we hope higher offices in government will come to rescue us," she concluded.

Maguwu accused local lawmakers of corruption, saying, "Instead of enforcing the law, they are cashing in on this illegality by forcing them to close down, demanding bribes for reopening, and then returning to close them down again and demand another bribe."

Despite repeated phone calls and visits to the offices of government stakeholders to address these accusations, including the Ministry of Mines and the Environmental Management Agency, VOA received no response.

"This cycle goes on and on while the environment is being sacrificed," Maguwu said.