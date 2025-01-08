Sudan: Remarks By Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield At a UN Security Council Briefing On Protection of Civilians in Sudan

document

Thank you, Mr. President. Mr. President, let me begin by congratulating Algeria on the assumption of the UN Security Council presidency. And I'd like to also thank the UK, Guyana, and Slovenia for calling this urgent meeting.

I would also like to take the opportunity to commend my own team, team USA, for getting us through a successful presidency in December.I'd like to welcome the new members of the Council as well, and we look forward to working with you. I'd like to thank Ms. Wosornu and Ms. Bechdol, for their briefings, and I welcome the participation of Egypt and Sudan in this meeting.

The December 24 Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Famine Review Committee report is deeply alarming - and shocking as Ms. Wosornu stated.Secretary Blinken reiterated when he was here last month, "The world cannot - must not - look away from the humanitarian catastrophe that is happening in Sudan on our watch."Colleagues, this report only reaffirms what we already know: Sudan is experiencing one of the greatest human crises not only of the day, but our lifetime. We can quibble over what we call it, but none of us can quibble over the fact that people are suffering in Sudan.At least five areas are currently experiencing famine. In five more, we see projected famine over the coming months. And at least 17 additional areas are at risk of famine in the same period.

Over half a million people, including children, are struggling to survive. [Over] twelve million people have fled their homes due to fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.And now, as a result of 20 months of brutal civil war, over half of Sudan's population is acutely food insecure.

The Sudanese authorities' decision to suspend their collaboration with the IPC system, and impede international efforts to provide humanitarian assistance and prevent starvation, is simply unacceptable.

We urge the Transitional Sovereign Council to immediately reengage with the IPC, and take affirmative steps to address the widespread food insecurity.Refusal to cooperate will only disrupt donor efforts and further damage Sudan's credibility with respect to its humanitarian obligations under international law.

In addition, both military factions must facilitate the establishment of humanitarian hubs to support the flow of aid, and cease all diversions and theft of it.Colleagues, both the SAF and RSF have failed to meet their commitments under the 2023 Jeddah Declaration to allow and facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian aid and to protect humanitarian workers.

[On] December 20, an aerial attack on a World Food Program compound in Blue Nile state killed three humanitarian workers. We must do everything to protect humanitarian workers, to clear obstructions from humanitarian corridors into and across Sudan, and to mitigate the dangers humanitarians face in delivering assistance.We also note with deep concern reports of ongoing ethnically targeted violence, indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure, attacks on protected spaces like IDP camps, and pervasive conflict-related sexual violence.

Each and every member sitting here today has seen the evidence that the SAF and RSF have committed war crimes.Each and every member sitting here today has seen evidence the RSF has committed crimes against humanity and engaged in ethnic cleansing.It's why this Council met just two months ago to discuss a resolution calling for a nationwide ceasefire, increased civilian protection, and unhindered flow of aid. Fourteen Council members approved the text drafted by Sierra Leone and the UK.And yet, Russia chose obstruction: standing alone as it voted to imperil civilians, while funding both sides of the conflict - yes, that's what I said: both sides.

Nevertheless, we will continue to work tirelessly to prevent abuses and hold perpetrators to account. We urge all members of this Council to do the same: to prioritize the lives of civilians over domestic policy objectives.For our part, the United States has imposed sanctions in response to atrocities and arms procurements, and we are prepared to take further action soon.Now, we renew our call for collective action, asking partners to join us in imposing sanctions on individuals and organizations whose actions have worsened this conflict.We also, once again, appeal to the international community to support Sudan's refugees.

We want to express our deep appreciation to the countries already hosting some 3.2 million Sudanese people while they await, with hope, returning home in safety and dignity.Most of all, we call on all actors to stop these ongoing atrocities, to end the fighting, and allow immediate unconditional and unhindered humanitarian access so that tens of millions of people can get the food and water, shelter and medicine they so desperately need.Colleagues, this is in all likelihood my final Council meeting as United States Ambassador to the United Nations.It is fitting that it touches on a crisis I have spent the last few years working to alleviate; in a region I have spent my entire career working to uplift.

Fitting, yes - also heartbreaking. I wish I was leaving with a sense of closure on at least one, one such file; that I was taking with me a real confidence that tomorrow will bring a brighter day for the people of Sudan.I wish that I could tell the Sudanese refugees I met all those months ago in Chad, the Sudanese refugees that I met all those years ago in that very same camp in Chad, that everything would be okay. That help was on the way.

And yet, despite the devastating reality they face - for all the disappointment that I couldn't do more, that we - all of us - didn't do more - I still remain hopeful.Hopeful that the representatives sitting around this table - the colleagues who have become friends - will continue this sacred mission, this ultimate responsibility.

Thank you.