Rwanda: New Year Festivities and the State of the Nation

The festive season is over. The celebrations have ended, but hopefully not the goodwill, generosity and optimism. Counting the costs has begun. So too is reflection. It is always thus.

We mark this passage of time in a wonderful mix of the religious and the secular. Places of worship are filled to capacity and beyond. Places of entertainment have more patrons than usual and operate around the clock.

Concerts of every kind, the deeply spiritual and the distinctly earthly, alternate in the same venue.

New Year's Eve is perhaps the perfect example of this marvellous blend.

Thousands of believers throng places of worship to thank God for blessings during the year about to end and to present their wishes for the one coming for similar divine benediction.

It is not the usual Sunday congregations that fill the churches to capacity and some even flow into the streets. This time the numbers are swelled by many who are appearing after a year-long absence.

The churches cannot contain the numbers. Nor the yard outside. Streets nearby become an extension of the church.

Is this evidence of piety, even the sort that seems to be remembered late? Are they driven by an overwhelming sense of gratitude? Or perhaps fear of what might happen to them if they do not? Many have been taught about God's terrible wrath. Or is it simply part of the ritual of celebrating the New Year. Probably all of these.

In one sense, marking a secular event with religious observance is not surprising. We are a deeply spiritual people, even with all our shortcomings and the horrors of our history.

Long before the coming of Christianity and other religions from elsewhere, Rwandans embarked on an undertaking after seeking spiritual guidance. And when the task was successfully completed, they would offer appropriate thanksgiving.

There is also a sense in which the spiritual and secular were always part of the same celebration of life. And so, it does not come as a surprise when most of the thanksgiving congregations do not go home after the religious services.

They head straight to the different sites designated for fireworks to welcome the New Year. Thousands of others who did not go to church are already on their way there.

The crowds are huge. They have been growing every year.

New Year festivities are, of course, not new in this country. They have always been part of family celebrations at this time of year. Very important, too. Children born on this day were often named Bunani (Bonne Anne), if male, and Mukabunani if female.

It is the magnitude, manner and public aspect that is novel. It has now taken on a more collective and national character.

The growing public celebration is in many ways a reflection of the state of the nation. The nation is in a healthy state. It is also an indication of the growing confidence with which

Rwandans now look to the future. And so the new year harbours opportunities, not dangers. Or if these may appear, there is no fear because they know they will be managed to prevent any harm.

They are sure they will not meet untimely death due to diseases that can be controlled because they know Rwanda's healthcare system is up to the task.

They have seen how killer diseases have been checked and pandemics stopped. They see world class health infrastructure built and global medical institutions set up shop here.

They are not worried about insecurity and so can sleep easy and plan for tomorrow. They know their country is among the safest in the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Any doubters will have been reassured by President Paul Kagame's New Year message in which he said Rwanda's sovereignty and security will always be fully protected. The religious inclined will agree with the sentiments of Psalm 23.

In their celebrations, Rwandans do not simply look at the year just ended with regrets of things undone or opportunities not taken, or with nostalgia at the good things they experienced that they wish could have lasted longer. Or resignation that things will always remain the same, new year or old.

Of course, such feelings will always be there. But they are increasingly overshadowed by a growing optimism. And so people are more likely to look forward to the new one with new plans and projects. They do not see it as a period full of uncertainties, but one that is predictable and can therefore make plans.

May all these plans come to fruition. Happy New Year.