Rwanda: St. Louis Delegation Explores Investment Opportunities in Rwanda

St. Louis Delegation Explores Investment Opportunities in Rwanda

7 January 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) Deputy CEO, Juliana Muganza, and other government officials on Monday, January 6, welcomed Rodney Boyd, head of a 15-member delegation from St. Louis, Missouri, United States, to Rwanda.

According to RDB, the visiting delegation is in the country "to explore business partnerships and investment opportunities across sectors such as research and development, technology transfer, education, health, and sports, as well as to establish the Kigali-St. Louis sister-city relationship."

The visit builds on engagements initiated during

the 23rd World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit held in Kigali, last November.

