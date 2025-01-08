Rwanda: Fitnesspoint Relocates to Remera With New Offers, Premium Facilities

Fitnesspoint, a fitness and wellness centre, officially relocated its Nyarutarama branch to a new facility in Remera. It is located at the former Sport View Hotel, opposite the Amahoro stadium.

The new location offers expanded services and innovative facilities designed to cater to a diverse clientele, from professional athletes to families seeking a healthy lifestyle.

Since 2019, Fitnesspoint has established itself as a leader in Kigali's fitness industry, now operating two branches in Remera, Kimihurura and soon at Gacuriro in mid-March. With a long-term vision of expanding to secondary cities across Rwanda, the gym aims to make fitness accessible, and serve nationwide.

About new location

The Remera facility stands out for its comprehensive offerings. Beyond the usual gym services, it boasts a basketball court, a women-only corner, a dedicated space for athletes, a children's playground, and a four-foot swimming pool one can dive in, to address the various needs of its clients.

Women-only corner

Responding to client feedback, Fitnesspoint introduced a dedicated space for women, particularly catering to those uncomfortable training in a mixed-gender environment.

According to Mahe Ornella, Sales and Marketing Manager, this section was designed to cater for individuals, especially Muslim clients, by providing a safe and private space to pursue their fitness goals.

Athlete-focused facilities

The gym's basement level is exclusively dedicated to athletes, featuring high-performance equipment such as bikes, squat racks, deadlift platforms, and rowing machines.

A specialised spinning class area is also part of this section, allowing athletes to push their limits to a whole other standard in a professional setup.

Family-friendly area

The facility's children's playground is equipped with toys, trampolines, and martial arts mats, providing a fun and safe environment for kids. This addition allows parents to focus on their fitness routines while their children are supervised and engaged in physical activities.

Mahe also added that on the corporate side, many companies attend aerobics and the new facility now has a room which is three times bigger than the previous one in Nyarutarama.

Premium services

Fitnesspoint Remera offers a myriad of services such as yoga, aerobics, trampoline, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, calisthenics, trampoline, belly and glute camp, and kick boxing, among other things.

"There is a team of 12 certified coaches, eight swimming instructors, and two lifeguards per shift. The gym also ensures professional guidance and safety for all members," Mahe said.

Lorenzo Cardarelli is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu coach at Fitnesspoint, which is the only facility in Kigali offering Jiu Jitsu classes.

"We've seen an increase in the number of members joining his class. He also coaches a self-defense class and is the only person who teaches kids martial arts," Mahe said.

The Kimihurura branch of Fitnesspoint is home to a trainer certified by the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), who places a strong emphasis on the overall wellbeing of members. This trainer ensures that clients achieve a balance between fitness and health.

Coach Matt Battle, a nutritionist at Fitnesspoint, offers consultation to members on food and meal planning, as well as other health-related nutritional recommendations.

"One can have two in one; gym and nutrition. This is because we found that most people just go to the gym and don't get results due to poor diet," Mahe added.

Gisele Tuyishime is a professional women's coach at Fitnesspoint. She explained that her decision to coach women came from the misconception about fitness, with many associating it solely with building large muscles or achieving a masculine physique.

"Fitness is about mobility, flexibility, and being able to do a lot with your body," she said.

Tuyishime has been coaching women for six months and advocates for rejecting gender biases in coaching.

"Coaching is a career like any other. It pays off. I'd encourage my fellow women to rethink this misconception that I must be coached by a man or a woman, depending on gender," she said.

Fitnesspoint Remera operates from 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM, Monday to Thursday, and 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM on weekends. Its central location and extended hours make it a good choice for Kigali's corporate community and fitness enthusiasts.

