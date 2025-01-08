Rwanda: The Tale of Prince Mucocori and the People of Bigogwe

The story of Prince Mucocori and Bigirimana's settlement in Bigogwe, northern Rwanda, is steeped in history and intrigue.

Like many significant figures in Rwanda's ancient history, their tale has generated multiple narratives, blending oral traditions with written accounts.

This phenomenon is not unique. The lives of historical figures like Sabizeze bya Sabiyogera, Gihanga the Founding Father, and patriarchs such as Kabeja, Rurenge, and Mashira--as well as princesses like Nyirarucyaba and Nyabyinshi--have similarly been recounted in various ways.

The story of Prince Mucocori and his uncle Bigirimana is no exception, with two main versions emerging: one rooted in oral history that credits them with settling and developing Bigogwe, and another, distorted by colonial interpretations, that depicts a different scenario.

The colonial version

According to this version, Prince Mucocori and Bigirimana fled to Bigogwe after the death of King Ndahiro II Cyamatare, escaping Ntsibula, who had declared himself King of Rwanda.

Bigirimana, a brother of Queen Nyabacuzi, assisted the children of King Ndahiro II--Kibogo, Mucocori, Muhinda, and Mugunga--in their flight. Along the way, they were captured by the Abazigaba in the Kingdom of Ubugara.

While the story does not explain how they escaped captivity, it recounts their eventual arrival in Bigogwe.

French-American scholar René Lemarchand, in his book 'Rwanda and Burundi', claimed that indigenous tribes declared Mucocori persona non grata, forcing him to abandon political ambitions. Lemarchand wrote: "The few bands of Tutsi who lived in Mulera never seriously challenged the power of local abahinza."

Lemarchand concluded that Mucocori and his descendants remained politically marginalized until the arrival of German colonists, who facilitated a Tutsi "protectorate."

This interpretation suggests the presence of established kingdoms in the northern region, including those of the Abacyaba and Abashiru, prior to Mucocori's arrival.

The oral history

Oral traditions tell a markedly different story. During my research in 2003, I interviewed two elders: Ntibucyakumwe Rukeba, who lived near Ibere rya Bigogwe, and Musuhuke Ladislas, a descendant of Mucocori residing in Musanze.

Their accounts align with oral history, portraying Mucocori's banishment as a result of rebellion against his father, King Ndahiro II Cyamatare.

When Mucocori rebelled, King Ndahiro summoned him and declared, "Mucocori, I cannot tolerate you anymore; you are banned from my country." Banished from Kabuye of Jabana, Mucocori spent a night in a tree near Nyabugogo.

This tree, immortalized in Rwandan history, gave the area its name: "Ku giti cy'inyoni" (the tree of birds).

When the king's servants discovered him, Mucocori declared he was in "the country of birds," not Rwanda.

King Ndahiro's counselors, including Bigirimana, intervened to spare Mucocori's life. Instead of executing him, they proposed exile. Bigirimana was tasked with accompanying Mucocori to reeducate him.

Thus, they left for Bigogwe, contradicting the colonial version that suggests they fled after King Ndahiro's death.

Upon reaching Bigogwe, oral history asserts that the area was uninhabited. Bigirimana and his family worked tirelessly to clear the dense forest, establish pastures, and grow their herds.

Over time, their descendants expanded to other regions, including Rwankeri, Rutshuru, and Jomba in present-day Democratic Republic of Congo.

Supporting evidence

Anthropologist Jan Czekanowski's research corroborates this version, noting that the northern settlement of Rwanda was relatively recent. Similarly, historian Ferdinand Nahimana's work supports the idea of gradual settlement following the decline of Nduga.

Today, the descendants of Bigirimana and Mucocori continue to honor their forebears, whose courage and determination laid the foundation for northern Rwanda's communities.