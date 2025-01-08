Rwanda: From Hollywood to Kigali - How One Filmmaker Is Transforming Rwanda's Cinema Scene

Jean Bernard Rutagarama's journey in filmmaking has taken him from England to New York, and ultimately to Los Angeles, where he works as a cinematographer for NBC Universal.

But perhaps his most meaningful work happens thousands of miles away in his homeland, Rwanda, where he's nurturing the next generation of filmmakers.

The story began eight years ago now with a chance encounter. During a family visit to Rwanda, Rutagarama was tracked down by a passionate young aspiring filmmaker who was desperate to learn the craft.

At the time, he was caught off guard because he hadn't brought any of his equipment with him. However, to his surprise, he discovered a vibrant community of self-taught enthusiasts was emerging, learning through YouTube videos and collaborative efforts, all hungry for professional guidance.

"I didn't have my cameras or anything. I was sort of shocked when he told me there are many younger people who really yearn to learn everything about the film industry. I didn't know there was a movement of young filmmakers who had been watching YouTube and learning from each other, basically wanting to learn professionally how to be filmmakers," Rutagarama told The New Times.

Seeing this enthusiasm, Rutagarama made a promise to return the following year with cameras.

"I told him I'd return the following year, I'll bring my Hollywood cinema camera, and then his job is to find a group of people like him that will be interested in doing a workshop."

The response was overwhelming because 36 aspiring filmmakers signed up for what could only accommodate 15 spots. After negotiation, they settled on 20 participants, and with space provided by the Kigali Genocide Memorial, Rutagarama conducted his first workshop.

"It was such a success that those students that I worked with, now they're working professionals in the industry in Rwanda, the impact has been transformative. "Every time there's a movie coming from Europe or the US, they are able to work on those movies. It's been such a tremendous joy to have seen them thrive and be able to do this from nothing," said Rutagarama.

Currently based at Rwanda Polytechnic-Kigali College's ICT Innovation Center, Rutagarama's workshops offer comprehensive training in cinematography, camera operation, lighting, and sound design. His teaching methodology is hands-on and specific, ensuring students gain practical, professional-level expertise.

Their success inspired what has become an annual tradition. Every year, they organize themselves and then they invite him to teach them a specific skill.

Aurore Gabriella Nezerwa, a 20-year-old student pursuing studies in Film and Television Production, describes the training program as a transformative opportunity.

"The program gave us hands-on experience with professional equipment that we don't have access to at our institution. Being part of this initiative has been invaluable, expanding my aspirations within the film industry," she said.

Jean Paul Fisca Habimana is a film producer and coordinator of the initiative. He sees immense potential in bringing together aspiring filmmakers.

"Access to professional-grade equipment has revealed remarkable talent among these young creators. The quality of their work demonstrates they're ready for larger opportunities in the industry," he said.

Habimana notes that collaborations are already underway with the institution and Africa Digital Media Academy (ADMA) to secure a permanent space for the program, ensuring its continuity beyond the week-long training sessions with Rutagarama.

In the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, amidst the stark reality of refugee camp life, then 16-year-old Rutagarama found an unexpected window to his future. Working as a translator for international journalists documenting the camp conditions, he was drawn to their cameras.

Initially, his role was carrying tripods and equipment as the crew moved through the camp.

But one pivotal moment changed the trajectory of his life. A cameraman offered him a chance to look through the viewfinder and, in that instant, something profound shifted in his perspective.

"Looking through that viewfinder, I discovered something I couldn't quite explain at the time," he recalls.

"It was only later that I truly understood the power of the camera and how it could capture reality in a way that made the world not just witness, but react."

When an opportunity arose to study in England, he seized it, enrolling at Newcastle University to study filmmaking, cinematography, and photography.

"There was this moment, like a spark igniting, when I realized this wasn't just an interest but my calling," he says.

His passion and dedication would eventually carry him across the Atlantic, leading him to the competitive heights of Hollywood.

Today, in his forties, Rutagarama has established himself as a cinematographer at NBC Universal, an American multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate that is a subsidiary of Comcast and is headquartered in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.