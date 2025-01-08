Rwanda: Manizabayo Turns Focus On Tour Du Rwanda 2025

Rwandan rider Eric Manizabayo has said he is fully focused on improving his performance ahead of Tour du Rwanda 2025. The 17th edition of the continental cycling event is scheduled for February 23 to March 2.

During the 2024 edition, Manizabayo scooped the Best Rwandan Rider award after finishing in 15th place overall, five minutes and 13 seconds behind race winner Joseph Blackmore. He received a cash prize of €600 (over Rwf863,000)

"I have to improve because the next edition will be on another level. I have to work hard to do better than I did in previous editions. It is not only about me but the team in general. We have to work hard for our future because the race will be even tougher," Manizabayo told Times Sport.

"It is possible to do better in the coming race but we have to stay focused on training and, if we can keep working hard, I believe we will improve," the 27-year-old Team Rwanda rider added.

At least 16 teams have confirmed their participation in Tour du Rwanda 2025 so far. The final list of participating teams will be announced in January.

On top of national team, Team Rwanda, UCI continental teams under the Rwandan banner--Java-Inovotec, Mays Stars, and Amani--will also compete in the peloton for this 17th edition.

Professional teams accustomed to the most prestigious events on the international calendar, such as the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, and Vuelta a España, will also be present. Notable entries include Israel-Premier Tech, TotalEnergies and the promising youngsters of UAE Team Emirates, Soudal-QuickStep, Lotto-Dstny, DSM-Firmenich Post-NL.

Two of the eight stages will incorporate sections of the 2025 UCI Road World Championship circuits. The prologue will offer a preview of the time trial events, while the final stage will close the week in spectacular fashion with a section of the road race circuit.

This ultimate stage will give an early glimpse of the challenges awaiting riders worldwide at the end of the 2025 season.

As in previous years, the 2025 edition will feature long climbs on most stages, including the ascent of Mount Kigali, once again included in the program.

With its World Championship-inspired route, Tour du Rwanda 2025 promises to remain one of the toughest races at the start of the season.

The race be taking place for the six time since it was upgraded to 2.1 level in 2019.

Riders will cover compete for the yellow jersey in a distance of 812 kilometers. The longest stage Rukomo-Kayonza will cover a distance of 158 kilometers.

The stages

Stage One: Sunday, Feb. 23: Amahoro Stadium (Prologue 4km)

Stage Two: Monday, Feb 24: Rukomo - Kayonza (Km 158)

Stage Three: Tuesday, Feb 25: Kigali - Musanze (km 121)

Stage Four: Wednesday, Feb 26: Musanze - Rubavu (Km 102)

Stage Five: Thursday, Feb 27: Rubavu - Karongi (Km 97)

Stage Six: Friday, Feb 28 Gashyantare: Rusizi-Huye (km143)

Stage Seven: Saturday, March 1: Nyanza-Canal Olympia (Km114)

Stage Eight: Sunday, March 2: KCC-KCC (km 73)