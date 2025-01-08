Central Africa: Rwanda's Horticulture Exports Rise By 29 Percent

Rwanda's horticulture exports increased by 29.1 per cent to reach slightly over $75 million (approx. Rwf104 billion) in 2023/2024, up from $58.16 million in the previous fiscal year, shows a new report.

Specifically, the annual report for 2023/24 published on Monday, January 6 by the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, indicated that vegetable exports saw a revenue increase of more than 22 per cent, while fruit exports experienced an impressive growth of nearly 61 per cent.

Overall, vegetables contributed over $42.3 million (or 56 per cent of the total) generated from the sale of almost 62,000 tonnes of the commodity, fruits $30.6 million (or 40.7 per cent) from more than 34,700 tonnes, while flowers contributed $2.1 million (2.8 per cent) from more than 412 tonnes.

The positive performance of the overall horticulture exports can be attributed to several factors, including heightened global demand for horticultural products, which boosted both exports and re-exports, the report pointed out.

"These gains reflect improvements in production practices, including the adoption of advanced irrigation systems, more efficient fertiliser use, and better cultivation techniques, all of which have enhanced the quality and quantity of produce available for export," the report said.

During the 2023-2024 fiscal period, the report indicated, efforts were concentrated on three critical areas, namely boosting fruit and vegetable yields, enhancing strategies for pest and disease control, and building the expertise of farmers and industry stakeholders throughout the country.

However, as per the report, the horticulture sector faced challenges, particularly with flower exports, which saw a decline of 52 per cent in revenue to $2.1 million in 2023/2024 from $4.5 million in the previous fiscal year.

This downturn can be largely attributed to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which affected supply chains and market dynamics, especially since these countries are major importers of flowers from the Netherlands--the primary market for Rwandan flowers, it said of the factor for the drop.

To sustain the overall upward trend in horticulture exports, it will be crucial to address the challenges faced in the flower export market while continuing to enhance production and marketing strategies for vegetables and fruits, the report recommended.

The horticulture sector's performance surpassing the annual target (that was slightly more than $51.5 million) by more than 68 per cent suggests that market conditions were more favourable than initially anticipated, the report concluded.

It added that if trends in demand and favourable pricing continue, the horticulture sector has strong potential for further expansion and could make a sustained positive impact on the trade balance.

Rwanda's horticultural product destinations

As per the report, Rwanda has expanded its horticultural exports, encompassing vegetables, fruits, and flowers, to various markets worldwide, including Africa, Europe, America, Asia, and Australia.

Notably, most vegetable exports were directed towards DR Congo (67 per cent), the United Kingdom (13 per cent), and France (4 per cent), among other destinations, the report showed.

For fruit exports, it indicated, they found significant markets in DR Congo, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Vietnam. In the case of flower exports, Rwanda primarily shipped flowers to the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and North Korea.