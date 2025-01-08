Rwanda: HDI Launches Wash Programme in Rweru Sector

In partnership with the Water Fast project, Health Development Initiative (HDI), has launched a Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) programme in the Rweru Sector of Bugesera District.

The programme builds on the success of a solar-powered water well installed at Ecole Primaire Nzangwa in August, which has already brought safe drinking water to over 300 households.

Following the water well inauguration, the WASH programme involves implementing comprehensive programmes to drive behaviour change and promote hygiene.

Key areas include handwashing, safe water storage, proper latrine use, food hygiene, personal hygiene, as well community engagement in protecting the water sources.

ALSO READ: Rweru Sector celebrates new Rwf60m clean water supply project

Dan Rutasingwa, HDI's Research and Development Coordinator, highlighted the importance of equipping communities with the knowledge to use water safely and effectively to prevent diseases.

"Our goal isn't just to provide water but to teach and encourage proper hygiene practices," he explained. "Cleanliness reduces the risk of disease. Simply having water isn't enough if it's not used properly. We emphasise the importance of cleaning jerry cans and washing hands after using bathrooms or toilets to ensure better health outcomes."

He pointed out that sanitation practices, such as boiling drinking water, cleaning water storage containers and ensuring proper hand hygiene, are key to preventing illnesses caused by contaminated water.

In his speech, Innocent Uwiragiye, the Executive Secretary of Nemba Cell, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the valuable lessons imparted to the people of Rweru.

"Today, the people of Rweru not only learned how to properly clean their drinking and cooking water containers but also received hygiene products to aid in the process. We are deeply grateful to HDI for providing us with water and for returning to educate us on hygiene and health. We also remain hopeful for the construction of additional water wells in the future," he said.

ALSO READ: How Rwanda's 2018-24 strategic agriculture transformation plan fared

Josiane Nyiranture, the Director of École Primaire Nzangwa, expressed her appreciation for the newly installed water well and hygiene education initiative, emphasising their transformative impact on the community's health.

She explained that, before the well was installed, residents of Rweru Sector had to walk long distances to collect water from the river, which was unsafe and unsuitable for drinking, posing serious health risks.

"These lessons on hygiene are a game-changer for us," she said. "They will help us protect ourselves from waterborne illnesses. With the water well and the knowledge we've gained, we can significantly reduce the health issues we used to face."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A resident of Rweru sector in Nemba cell, Cecil Mukantenga, shared her gratitude for the clean water, emphasising the importance of cleanliness, particularly because it contributes significantly to health.

"They provided us with access to clean water, and now they've returned to educate us about hygiene. We're deeply grateful that they continue to come back to help address the challenges in our community," she said.

According to the Water and Sanitation Cooperation (WASAC), Rwanda will need at least $400 million (nearly Rwf500 billion) every year to meet water demand by 2050.

As of June 2022, Kigali City consumed 117,000 cubic metres of water per day.