North Africa: Morocco's Cement Sales Soar 9.45 Percent in 2024

Rabat — Morocco's cement sales soared 9.45% to 13.7 million tons in 2024, according to the Ministry of National Territory and Urban Planning, Housing and City Policy.

By market segment, distribution-targeted deliveries amounted to 7.88 million tons, followed by 3.05 million tons for ready-mixed concrete, 1.33 million tons for precast concrete, 446,063 tons for construction projects, 909,027 tons for infrastructure, and 69,146 tons for mortars, the Ministry pointed out in its monthly note on cement deliveries.

These figures are derived from internal data provided by members of the Professional Association of Cement Manufacturers (APC- Association Professionnelle des Cimentiers): Asment Temara, Ciments de l'Atlas, Ciments du Maroc, LafargeHolcim Maroc, and Novacim.