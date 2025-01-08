South Africa: Winnie Khumalo's Passing a Sad Loss to South Africa's Music Landscape

8 January 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture has noted with deep sadness the passing of the art legend Winnie Khumalo on Tuesday. Ms Khumalo passed away after a short illness at 51.

Committee Chairperson Mr Joe McGluwa said Ms Khumalo's passing was a bad start to the year. "Ms Khumalo was a legend. It fills us with great pride that she has left us some good memories of her undeniable artistic abilities. The music industry benefitted greatly from her distinct voice and songwriting ability. The afro-pop music genre is poorer with her passing."

Ms Khumalo supported so many legendary artists before she released her own albums, including the likes of Brenda Fassie. Mr McGluwa said this generation of artists should pick up the microphone and never let Ms Khumalo's star dim.

The committee sends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved Khumalo family and friends. "Go well, Ndlovukazi! Go well, Mntungwa. Who would ever forget the song 'Baba kaMdudu," said Mr McGluwa.

