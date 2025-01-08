Tunisia: Prime Minister Meets Delegation From Arab States Broadcasting Union

Tunis — Prime Minister Kamel Madouri met on Tuesday evening with a delegation from the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), led by Director General Abdelrahim Suleiman, on the sidelines of the 44th session of the Union's General Assembly, to be held in Hammamet on January 15 and 16.

The Assembly will be held in the presence of senior officials of Arab radio and television organisations that are members of the Union, as well as representatives of regional and international partner radio unions, according to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry.

Madouri said that Tunisia's hosting of this high-level meeting underlines the strength of cooperation relations between the Arab States Broadcasting Union and Tunisia.

It also reflects its keenness to further enhance the role of radio stations in the Arab public space and consolidate the vital role it has played for decades in promoting the exchange of news and programmes between bodies and institutions, stimulating technological developments in the audiovisual field, enhancing media capacities in support of the Arab common media and promoting the role of media institutions in member states.

The Prime Minister praised the direction taken by the Union and its contribution to the revitalisation of tourism and economic activity in the capital, such as the 5-star hotels or the new project initiated by the Union, namely the business centre in the "Centre Urbain Nord", the first of its kind and size in Tunisia, which he said will boost economic activity in the area.

He said that Tunisia supports this approach and is ready to provide all the facilities needed to complete this new project under the best conditions.

Such projects will contribute significantly to increasing the attractiveness of Tunisia as an investment destination, the statement said.

For his part, Director General of the ASBU, Abdelrahim Suleiman, presented the Prime Minister with an overview of the Union's activities, which exceed 90 per year, most of which are organised in Tunisia and attract some 3,000 participants per year from various Arab countries and other parts of the world.

In another context, Suleiman explained that the ASBU's investment approach, in addition to the tourism and economic movement in the country where it is based (Tunisia), has allowed the organisation to reach the stage of self-financing.

This allows it to continuously develop the services it offers to its members and to keep abreast of the latest technological developments in the audiovisual field and make them available to its members, he stressed.

The Director General also praised Tunisia's long experience in broadcasting and its contribution to the development of Arab media, as well as Tunisia's active role in enriching the activities of the Arab States Broadcasting Union.

He reaffirmed the Union's continued commitment to strengthening cooperation with Tunisian media players and supporting them in the field of digital radio and multiplatform broadcasting.