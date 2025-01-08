Rwanda: How Podcasts Are Transforming Knowledge Consumption

In a world where time is scarce and screens dominate our attention, podcasts have emerged as the ultimate tool for on-the-go learning. From bite-sized insights to deep dives into complex topics, this audio revolution is reshaping how knowledge is consumed.

A podcast is a free, downloadable audio format that almost anyone can produce, made accessible through streaming platforms like SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, or personal websites.

Listeners can explore everything that interests them from ancient philosophy to cutting-edge science and personal development, turning commutes, workouts, and chores into opportunities for growth and discovery. But what makes podcasts so powerful, and why are they becoming the preferred medium for knowledge seekers worldwide.

People who have incorporated podcast listening into their daily routines have shared key factors driving the transformative rise of podcasts.

Annabella Bahenda, an entrepreneur based in Kigali Height, told The New Times that one of the most significant benefits of podcasts is how they have made learning more accessible and flexible.

"Unlike traditional learning methods, podcasts allow us to absorb information while multitasking, whether we are commuting to work, exercising, or even doing household chores. Because of this ease, more professionals can stay updated with recent trends in their respective professions without necessarily taking out time for study sessions," Bahenda said.

More importantly, she said, podcasts can be found on literally any topic.

"From deep-dive interviews with industry leaders to bite-sized insights into emerging technologies, podcasts offer a wealth of information that can fit into any schedule."

The allure of podcasts lies in their convenience. Unlike reading a book or attending a seminar, podcasts allow listeners to absorb knowledge while multitasking.

According to Fleury Munezero, he tunes into a podcast while multitasking.

"This ability to combine learning with everyday activities has changed how I approach knowledge acquisition. No longer do I need to set aside hours of uninterrupted time to learn something new, as it can now happen alongside our daily routines," he said

With over 500 million active listeners globally, podcasts have become more than just a niche medium. They represent a shift in how we access and engage with knowledge, challenging traditional formats like books, lectures, and even social media.

Podcasts have democratized access to knowledge, offering expert insights in almost every field imaginable. From astrophysics to ancient philosophy, there's a podcast for every niche interest. This variety has made podcasts a powerful tool for lifelong learners seeking specialized content not always available in traditional educational formats.

Digital marketing professional Sarah Kamali describes how podcasts transformed her learning routine.

"I struggled to find time to read books, but podcasts filled that gap. I have learned more about personal finance and leadership through podcasts than I ever did in school, because here I could learn from mistakes people made before so that I could prevent the same mistakes and at the end of the day, I found myself knowing a lot of my field," she said.

Podcasts make complex topics accessible, offering in-depth discussions without the barriers of jargon-heavy texts, offering listeners a wide range of opportunities to choose from, catering to diverse interests and preferences.

Didier Kagabo, a university student said that beyond information, podcasts foster a sense of community.

"Listeners often develop a personal connection with podcast hosts, who become trusted voices in their lives. This bond fosters a sense of community around shared interests, sparking discussions and engagement. Hearing someone share their life story, especially when it mirrors your own, can be comforting and empowering," he said.

"It creates a sense of solidarity, making you feel less alone in your experiences and inspiring you to follow their journey toward overcoming challenges. Over time, this connection grows into a supportive community."

Yvonne Kayitesi, the founder of This and That Podcast, told The New Times that her inspiration stemmed from observing the rise of podcasts in developed countries and their transformative impact on young people's learning experiences.

Kayitesi and her co-host started the podcast with a focus on educating young people, especially girls, on important life lessons drawing from the wisdom of older generations and our personal experience.

Unlike most podcasts in Rwanda, which often focus on politics or current affairs, the duo set out to explore youth culture and everyday experiences.

With over 25,000 subscribers on YouTube, the duo has now expanded to audio streaming platforms to reach even more listeners.

So far, Kayitesi said, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Many listeners have shared how the podcast has genuinely helped them navigate challenges and make informed decisions. The podcast serves as a bridge between generations, fostering an environment where young people can gain insights into diverse from career growth and financial literacy to personal development and mental health awareness topics," said the journalist who is also a presenter at Isango Star radio/TV.