Malawi: Transporters Assure Malawians - Fuel Scarcity to Ease Next Week

Transporters Association of Malawi has assured the nation that the ongoing fuel shortages are expected to ease by late next week as significant volumes of fuel are currently in transit to Malawi.

Speaking in an interview, the association's spokesperson, Frank Banda, explained that delays in clearing 60 fuel trucks carrying 2.4 million litres of diesel and petrol at the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) had contributed to the scarcity. However, with clearance processes resuming this week, Banda expressed confidence that fuel stocks would stabilize soon.

"The clearance delays were due to the Christmas and New Year holidays, but the process has now resumed. Some transporters are already on the way, and we expect the situation to improve over the weekend as these trucks arrive in the country," he said. Banda also mentioned that an additional 100 trucks carrying fuel from Tanga Port in Tanzania, under the Government-to-Government (G-2-G) arrangement, are in transit and should reach Malawi by the end of next week.

The National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) confirmed that more fuel is being loaded in Mozambique and Tanzania. Nocma spokesperson Raymond Likambale revealed that over 12.5 million litres of petrol and 10.25 million litres of diesel are being loaded onto tankers, while 3.5 million litres of petrol and 881,000 litres of diesel are already in transit. Likambale expressed optimism that these deliveries would significantly ease the pressure on the current fuel supply situation.

The government has also stepped in to address the fuel challenges by procuring 40,000 metric tonnes (about 51.5 million litres) of diesel and petrol from Abu Dhabi under a bilateral agreement. This arrangement forms part of the G-2-G strategy introduced by President Lazarus Chakwera to streamline fuel procurement, eliminate middlemen, and reduce the risk of corruption in the supply chain.

As efforts to normalize the supply chain continue, motorists are encouraged to remain patient. Transporters and stakeholders are committed to resolving the current challenges and ensuring steady fuel availability. With these measures in place, Malawians can expect some relief by the end of next week as fuel begins to flow steadily to service stations nationwide.