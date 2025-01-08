The Defence and Security Committee of Parliament has called on the government to expedite the registration of Mozambicans crossing into Malawi due to escalating political unrest in Mozambique. The influx, largely concentrated in border districts such as Nsanje, Dedza, Mangochi, Chikwawa, and Machinga, has seen over 13,000 Mozambicans enter the country as of last week.

Speaking in an interview, committee chairperson Salim Bagus highlighted the potential security risks posed by the influx, suggesting that some of the individuals entering Malawi might be armed soldiers fleeing the unrest. Bagus emphasized the need for vigilance and proper documentation of those crossing the border.

"As a country, we must be on alert because some of them could be carrying dangerous weapons. Although these are our brothers and sisters, we must keep a record of foreigners entering. We will soon engage with the Ministry of Homeland Security to ensure that the registration process is fast-tracked," said Bagus.

The Ministry of Homeland Security has not yet commented on the issue, but security experts have echoed the committee's concerns. Sherif Kayisi, a security analyst, warned of potential long-term implications, drawing parallels to similar events in the 1980s and 1990s when an influx of Mozambican refugees coincided with a rise in violent crimes in Malawi.

"In those years, there were many reports of burglaries and armed robberies involving weapons suspected to have been brought by refugees. It's crucial that the government takes these concerns seriously to strengthen security and mobilize resources effectively," Kayisi advised.

Meanwhile, the Nyika Institute has called for dialogue between Mozambique's government and opposition leaders to address the political tensions. Executive director Moses Mkandawire urged the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to intervene swiftly to mediate the conflict and prevent further displacement of civilians.

The unrest in Mozambique erupted following protests over the Constitutional Council's confirmation of ruling Frelimo party candidate Daniel Chapo's presidential victory in the October 9 elections. At least 21 people, including two police officers, have reportedly died during the protests.

As the situation unfolds, Malawi faces the dual challenge of providing refuge to Mozambicans fleeing unrest while safeguarding its own security.