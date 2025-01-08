Africa: A New Chapter for African Women's Football With CAF U17 Gift Kick-Off in Tanzania

Tuesday marked an important step forward for women's football in Africa with the kick-off of the inaugural Under-17 Girls Integrated Football Tournament (GIFT) in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

The pilot edition of the vital new tournament, which was introduced to diversify the football offering on the continent and promote the emergence of new talent, is already living up to its billing.

As the teams took to the pitch at the Azam Complex Stadium for the traditional warm-up session ahead of the opening match, few could have expected the spectacle to come.

JKT Queens are a familiar name in Tanzanian women's football and have already proven themselves at senior level by participating at the CAF Women's Champions League 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire.

They were up against the young prodigies from the Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS), who like all teams at the tournament have a dream of becoming football players at international level.

The day began with a vibrant opening ceremony, where young girls aged 7 to 12 from Fountain Gate Academy delighted the audience with dances to rhythms from various regions of the African continent.

At the end of a thrilling opening match, JKT Queens secured a resounding 3-0 victory against KAS.

Winifrida Hubert Gerald, the star player and forward for JKT Queens, scored two of her team's goals. She also plays for the club's senior team, which participates in Tanzania's Premier Women's League. Her shining talent hints at a bright future.

Players from KAS, including Lindey Atieno and Mitshel Muthama, also impressed with their talent, suggesting the next games will deliver a better outcome for the Kenyans.

The CAF U-17 GIFT tournament already inspires a new generation of female footballers by providing a platform for young talent. It will help to identify and nurture players, promote gender equality in sports and encourage more young girls to play football.

The experience gained here, following the introduction of the CAF African Schools Football Championship in 2022, will contribute to the growth of women's football across the continent, paving the way for future stars and champions.

After the match, KAS head coach Jackline Juma said: "It was a difficult game because my team didn't know our opponents well, but we played well and created many chances that we failed to convert. We haven't lost hope yet, as we still have matches to play. We will come back stronger and better prepared to win the next games."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

JKT Queens head coach Ester Chabruma added: "We thank God for this victory, but it was a tough game. We didn't know our opponents, so we let them play for 25 minutes to study their game and find the best way to score. That's how we won the match."

The CAF U-17 GIFT Tournament continues in Dar es Salaam with all matches live on CAF's Official YouTube Channel, CAF TV.

Fans are also encouraged to engage with the online conversation across all CAF's digital platforms using #U17GIFT2025.

For a full list of fixtures and kick off times of the CAF U-17 GIFT tournament, CLICK HERE