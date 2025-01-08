Sudan: North Darfur Rocked By Renewed Clashes and Aerial Bombardments

El Fasher — North Darfur's capital, El Fasher, endured a renewed wave of assaults as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched a ground attack on the city's southern area, yesterday evening. The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), along with the Sudanese Joint Forces*, reportedly repelled the offensive after hours of fierce fighting, according to sources within the joint forces.

The city also witnessed SAF aerial bombardments throughout yesterday morning, targeting eastern and south-eastern areas, according to reports on the ground. Sporadic RSF artillery fire continued until the evening, hitting the city centre, the northern outskirts, and the vicinity of the University of El Fasher.

Reports indicate that artillery exchanges between the RSF and the SAF's Sixth Infantry Division escalated, leaving many nearby residents in fear.

'Saudi Hospital bombed again'

The Federal Ministry of Health reported that the RSF shelled part of the MSF-supported El Fasher Saudi Hospital Obstetrics wing on Saturday, making this the 14th time the hospital has been attacked. The attack killed one civilian and injured two hospital staff, according to the ministry.

The ministry also described the ongoing bombardments as a violation of international law, accusing the RSF of aiming to disrupt critical health services and degrading El Fasher's health infrastructure.

Amid the bombardments surrounding the hospital, an image made the rounds on social media of doctors performing a caesarean section using mobile phone torchlights as explosions continued near the Saudi hospital.

Abu Shouk camp

The Abu Shouk Camp Emergency Room reported deaths and injuries after Thursday's aerial bombardment of the camp's surrounding areas. The camp, which is north of El Fasher, have witnessed daily continuous shelling by the RSF, causing extensive damage to homes and leaving civilians trapped in dire conditions.

The emergency room state that displaced residents have endured over four months of relentless shelling, compounded by famine, restricted humanitarian access, and the closure of local markets.

The committee called for urgent international action to halt the targeting of civilians and camps.

'Sudanese Joint Forces cut RSF supply lines'

The joint forces reportedly intercepted military and logistical supplies destined for the RSF near the Sudanese-Libyan-Chadian border, according to their statement.

Their supplies included advanced weaponry, ammunition, and vehicle fuel, according to a statement sent to Radio Dabanga. The joint force also claim to have captured individuals linked to the RSF's command, and are monitoring the volatile border area closely.

*The Darfur Joint Force was formed in June 2022, as agreed on in the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement (JPA), to protect the people in the region. The force was made up of fighters of the Sudan Liberation Movement faction headed by Darfur Governor Minni Minawi (SLM-MM), the JEM faction led by Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim (JEM-GI), and several small rebel groups that signed the JPA. These movements renounced their neutrality in November last year and are now fighting the RSF alongside the Sudanese army. Since then, Sudanese media speak about the Joint Force of Armed Struggle Movements, while the group's logo on their X and Facebook accounts says Sudanese Joint Force (and in Arabic Sudanese Joint Forces).