Nigeria: I Want My Last Two Years to Be Most Productive - Gov Sule

7 January 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Umar Muhammed

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said the remaining two years of his administration would be most productive.

He spoke yesterday in Lafia, the state capital, when he hosted the immediate past commissioners who were at the Government House on a thank-you visit.

The governor said, "We have roughly two good years to operate. I want to make sure that these two years that we are running are the most productive years that we ever had in this our administration."

The governor reiterated that he had to dissolve the executive council in order to rejuvenate the council for maximum efficiency and performance.

Daily Trust reports that last Friday, Governor Sule announced the dissolution of the state executive council, the third in the life of his administration.

He also relieved the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu, of his duties.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.