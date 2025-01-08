Egypt, Somalia to Discuss Troop Contributions for AU Mission

Cairo — In an effort to bolster the fight against Islamist insurgents, Somalia will engage in talks with Egypt next week to discuss potential troop contributions to the African Union's mission in the region, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Scheduled for January 15 to 17 in Cairo, these talks follow a recent statement from Egypt's Foreign Minister expressing readiness to supply forces to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission (AUSSOM) at Somalia's behest.

Somalia, in a notable diplomatic pivot, is now open to reconsidering the inclusion of Ethiopian troops in the mission, which would mark a departure from its earlier position.

The potential change comes after mediation by Turkey has helped ease tensions between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa.

Details on the extent of Ethiopia's involvement are yet to be determined, Ali Balcad, Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, pointed out. Ethiopia has long been a significant contributor to the U.N.-supported force against al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda affiliate, in Somalia for nearly two decades.

The upcoming Cairo talks are seen by many experts and politicians as a vital move towards strengthening security collaboration in the Horn of Africa region.

