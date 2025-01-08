South Africa: Americans Confirm They Will Work With 'Approved' SA Consortium for Equity Stake in Saru

6 January 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Craig Ray

American consortium, Ackerley Sports Group, remains interested in buying a stake in the Springboks.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min The Ackerley Sports Group (ASG), the American consortium bidding to buy a 20% stake in commercial interest of the South African Rugby Union (Saru), has formally confirmed that it remains in the fight.

Saru's general council, made up of its 15 provincial unions, rejected the original ASG bid of $75-million (R1.3-billion) to form a new commercial rights company last December.

It appeared at that stage that it could be the end of the Ackerleys' interest in the Springboks. But the Seattle-based consortium said it will be flexible and is open to working in partnership with any approved local consortium that shows an interest in buying an equity stake.

"In the coming month, ASG will continue to participate in Saru's process to secure a world-class financial syndicate by deepening and expanding its own team," ASG owners Chris and Ted Ackerley said.

"Going forward, ASG intends to engage with any approved South African consortium, and to work with a professional adviser to ensure that any future plan is both effective and takes into account the needs of the member unions.

"These additions will provide an even stronger engine to the...

