Uganda: Rwenzori East Police Arrest Two Over Impersonation

Authorities in Rwenzori East have apprehended two individuals for allegedly impersonating senior government officials.

The suspects include 50-year-old Isaac Kamalha, a resident of Railway Ward, Central Division, Kasese Municipality, and a 30-year-old man whose identity has been withheld for security reasons.

According to reports, Kamalha posed as the Central Division Gombolholha Internal Security Officer (GISO), Ms. Enid Ninsima, during a workshop organised by the Great-Lakes Peace Centre on Friday, January 3, 2025.

Kamalha reportedly signed the attendance list with his names as GISO central division, prompting suspicion from the event organizers, who alerted the authorities.

SP Luka Mbusa, the Rwenzori East Police Community Liaisons Officer, confirmed the arrests. "The two suspects are currently detained at the central police station as investigations continue," SP Mbusa stated.

The second suspect whose particulars have not been disclosed is said to have been impersonating as a member of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

Central Division GISO, Ms. Enid Ninsima, revealed that this is not Kamalha's first offense. "He has been attending meetings and workshops under false pretence, and he was forgiven for a similar case last year," Ms. Ninsima said.

She expressed concern over the rising trend of impersonation in the area and linked it to increasing unemployment rates.

Ms. Ninsima urged the public to work hard and avoid engaging in unlawful activities. "Impersonation tarnishes the image of our institutions and erodes trust. Let's strive to find honest means of livelihood," she emphasised.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover the motives and extent of the suspects' activities.