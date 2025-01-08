Uganda Rules Out Lockdown Amid Global Health Concerns

7 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Henry Mugenyi

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine, has ruled out the possibility of imposing another lockdown, even if the new Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) affecting China reaches Uganda.

Speaking to NBS Television, Dr. Atwine reassured Ugandans that the Ministry has built resilient response systems since the COVID-19 pandemic, eliminating the need for drastic measures such as nationwide lockdowns.

"We are confident in our capacity to manage this situation without resorting to lockdowns. Our surveillance and healthcare systems are stronger and more responsive than ever," Dr. Atwine said.

While China grapples with a surge in HMPV cases, Uganda is focusing on early detection and management strategies. The Ministry has bolstered its border health services and urged citizens to adhere to preventive measures such as frequent hand washing and wearing masks in crowded areas.

Dr. Atwine's remarks come amid growing public concern fuelled by alarming footage of overcrowded hospitals in China circulating on social media. However, the Ministry has called for calm, emphasising that Uganda is prepared to tackle any health threats.

In addition, the Ministry has issued travel advisories urging those with weakened immune systems to postpone travel to high-risk areas.

As Uganda strengthens its health infrastructure, Dr. Atwine remains optimistic, encouraging the public to trust the country's preparedness without fear of extreme restrictions like lockdowns.

