Uganda: Maj. Martha Asiimwe Rallies Abim Leaders to Strengthen Service Delivery and Accountability

The Head of the RDC Secretariat and Anti-corruption Unit(ACU)in the Office of the President Maj. Martha Asiimwe convened a high-level monitoring meeting with Abim District leaders at the district headquarters.

The meeting focused on fostering teamwork, enhancing service delivery, and ensuring government projects yield meaningful results for the people.

In her address, Maj. Asiimwe emphasised the critical role of collaboration among leaders in achieving quality service delivery. She called on leaders to align their efforts with the government's socio-economic transformation agenda.

"Collaboration is the backbone of effective service delivery. When we work together, we can ensure that every project and program impacts the lives of our people positively," she said.

Highlighting key achievements in the district, Maj. Asiimwe attributed the progress to the visionary leadership of H.E. President Museveni and the successful implementation of strategic government programs.

She also acknowledged challenges, including gaps in monitoring and accountability, and called for collective efforts to address them.

"The President's leadership has laid a strong foundation for socio-economic transformation. However, we must address gaps in monitoring and accountability to improve outcomes for our citizens," she added.

The meeting also underscored the critical role of the RDC Secretariat in monitoring service delivery, evaluating government programs, and tackling corruption. Maj. Asiimwe encouraged leaders to uphold transparency and informed them about a toll-free line that citizens can use to report misconduct.

"We must ensure transparency in all we do. The toll-free line empowers citizens to report any misconduct without fear, making them active participants in the fight against corruption," she noted.

Maj. Asiimwe urged the team to prioritise initiatives that create jobs, boost household incomes, and uplift vulnerable groups, reiterating H.E. the President's directive for 2021-2026 as a term dedicated to socio-economic transformation.

"Let us focus on initiatives that directly impact livelihoods. This term is about socio-economic transformation, and we must deliver tangible benefits to the people," she said.

The meeting concluded with a rallying call for unity and teamwork. "Let us work together as one team with a shared goal of improving lives and ensuring that government projects deliver real results," Maj. Asiimwe urged.

The leaders pledged to strengthen their efforts in monitoring, accountability, and service delivery to ensure the government's vision for socio-economic transformation is realised in Abim District.