Zimbabwe: National Dam Levels Average 59pc

Nyasha Motsi — Zimbabwe's major dams now hold 59,1 percent of their capacity after the rains in November and current downpours across the country.

According to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), the wet spell being experienced in most parts of the country continues to push dam levels up.

"A recent surge in rainfall across the country has led to a notable increase in water levels at major dams. As a result, the national average dam level has risen to 59,1 percent, representing a 1,59 percent increase since December 30.

"Despite the recent increase, the current national dam level average of 59,1 percent still lags behind last year's level of 78 percent recorded during the same period.

"As a result, water users are urged to maintain conservative and efficient water usage practices," read the statement.

Water levels were higher this time last year because the previous season had been particularly good in terms of rainfall. The drought in the last season meant that levels were lower when the season ended and that irrigation demand was higher.

The water authority also advised individuals and entities using dam water for non-essential purposes, such as irrigating summer crops to comply with water abstraction agreements and adhere to relevant laws regulating water use.

"In Gwayi catchment, the dam levels vary significantly. Ngwenya Dam is at 91,6 percent capacity, while Pollards Dam is at 93,2 percent. Insukamini Dam holds 56,3 percent, and Bubi-Lupane Dam is at 35,1 percent. Notably, Khami Dam has reached full capacity at 100 percent," ZINWA said.

In the Manyame catchment area, Chivero is at 72,1 percent capacity, while Manyame Dam has reached 74,1 percent.

Harava Dam holds 16,3 percent, while Biri Dam holds 75 percent, and Mazvikadei Dam is at 66,6 percent.

For dams on the Mazowe catchment, Mazowe Dam is at 28 percent, Kushinga-Phikhelela Dam at 26,9 percent, Masembura Dam at 78,6 percent capacity and Arcadia Dam at 60,7 percent.