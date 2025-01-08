Zimbabwe: Wet Spell - Tobacco Hectarage Increases 27pc

Edgar Vhera — The combined influence of the rains and the extended tobacco seedbed destruction deadline has spawned a 27 percent increase in tobacco hectarage from 85 000 to 107 000 from December 27 to January 3, 2025.

Statistics with the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) show that the area planted increased from 84 392 hectares as at December 27 last year to 107 368 as at January 3 this year.

As at January 3 last year 105 119 hectares had been transplanted while grower registrations also increased to 126 474 growers compared to 112 914 at the same period last year.

Government recently extended the tobacco seedbed destruction date to January 15 this year to allow farmers with seedlings in their seedbeds to transplant.

Tobacco Farmers' Union Trust (TFUT) president, Mr Victor Mariranyika, said rains had brought a hive of activity to most tobacco farms and increased output is very much likely.

"Most farmers doing rain-fed crop are smiling because of these rains, which have seen increased activity on most farms. Some are weeding and top dressing, gap filling and planting new crop," he said.

Mr Mariranyika lamented the lack of seedlings to gap fill or replant some fields as the seedbeds were destroyed due to lack of irrigation water.

"The increase in hectarage, if translated into proportional production, could result in a record harvest, as this year's rains look better than last season's.

"The early irrigated crop is being harvested and cured, while most of the crop established under dryland is undergoing weeding and spraying against aphids and insects," he added.

Kutsaga has run out of stock of seedlings, which they were selling at a 50 percent discounted price, from US$430 to US$215 per hectare.

Zimbabwe Tobacco Growers Association (ZTGA) chairman, Mr George Seremwe said seasons had changed with dryland planting of the crop taking place mostly in December and January.

"Since we have started receiving rains now, let's see how farmers with seedlings will proceed with planting. Transplanting will surely progress into January, as seasons have changed and with farmers planting outside the mandatory period," he noted.

Mr Seremwe pointed out that stakeholders were analysing the season, which has been plagued by a long dry spell that destroyed some dryland tobacco.

"Farmers with damaged crops will need to replant from seedlings in seedbeds or purchase from other farmers. On a worrisome note, some seedlings have overstayed in seedbeds, which has negative repercussions on the yield and quality of the leaf," he observed.

The ZTGA boss said it was tricky to claim that there would be a record hectarage, as the latest statistics might include damaged crops; hence, there is need for adjustments.

Agriculture expert and Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) board chairperson, Mr Ivan Craig said the rains had renewed hope among some dryland farmers who had since intensified planting.

"Farmers must keep their fields clean, do desuckering, topping and if ready to cure, make sure you have enough firewood/coal. Barns must be clean and free of pests with storage sheds thoroughly cleaned and have sacks and papers in place," he advised.

Mr Craig advised growers to lock the value of their crop by harvesting only mature leaves rather than a tobacco crop affected by excess leaching/fertiliser deficiency which turn yellow/brown thereby appearing to be a mature leaf.

"Let's desist from cutting of trees for curing -- gum trees and coal are acceptable, but not charcoal and firewood from indigenous trees," he added.

Growers must also book deliveries on time and register to avoid selling to middlemen.