Zimbabwe: Employee Killed in Crane Collapse At Construction Site

7 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Wallace Ruzvidzo — Herald Reporter

An employee working at Trabablas Interchange at Mbudzi in Harare died yesterday due to a mechanical failure at the construction site.

In a statement released by Tefoma Construction, the company responsible for the interchange's construction, investigations into the incident are currently underway.

"Tefoma Construction regrets to report a fatal injury following a mechanical failure during crane de-erection operations at the Trabablas Interchange project site on 6 January 2025."

The incident occurred during the dismantling of a static tower crane by Manzlink, the contracted rigging specialist firm. The mechanical failure led to the collapse of both the static tower crane and the mobile crane involved in the de-erection process.

The deceased was an employee of Manzlink (Pvt) Ltd, the subcontracted company on the site.

"The board of directors and management extend their sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased."

The company has committed to providing full support and assistance to the deceased's family and employer during this challenging time.

Tefoma Construction emphasized its dedication to maintaining the highest safety standards across all project sites. They noted that further announcements and updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.

"The board of directors and management team remain committed to maintaining the highest safety standards across all our project sites. Further announcements will be made in due course."

As the investigation continues, Tefoma Construction is cooperating with relevant authorities to ensure a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

