Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Stars Appoint Dangarembezi

Northern Region Soccer League side, Chinhoyi Stars, have appointed Kwekwe-born and former Beta 11 assistant coach, Arnold Dangarembezi, as head coach.

Chinhoyi Stars, who are known as the "Happy People, parted ways with former Banket coach Raphael Kawondera last year.

Dangarembizi told Zimpapers Sports Hub that the appointment was the beginning of another new chapter in his career, and he was looking forward to the new challenge with so much optimism.

He said Stars is known as the "Happy People," and he will be looking forward to bringing happy moments to the football club. "I am going to work hard with the technical team to take the Stars football team to a place it belongs.

"We are going to work tirelessly to make Chinhoyi Stars a competitive force in the 2025 league season," said Dangarembezi.

He added.

"I am bringing in a modern coaching football philosophy that I believe will bring identity to the club and that I believe players will thrive in," he said.

Dangarembizi said he has come at a time when Stars just won an award for the "2024 Best Sports Club in Chinhoyi."

"So, I will be looking to use that as a motivation to work and mount a good challenge in the 2025 Northern Region League Season," said Dangarembizi.

He thanked the Chinhoyi Stars executive for believing in him and giving young coaches the opportunity to show their coaching talents.

Dangarembezi said he would also want to send a huge appreciation to his mentor coach, Joel Luphahla, who invested a lot of mentorship into his career.

"I would also want to thank my agent, TKT Sports Agency, for the continued support, as well as my family back home in Kwekwe," he said. Dangarembizi said he was very excited about the opportunity to work alongside his classmates at the CAF licence courses, who are coaching in the Northern Region Division League.

"I believe my experience in Central Region and in Northern Region will help Chinhoyi Stars have a memorable 2025 league season," he said.

Chinhoyi Stars Chairman, Tapiwa Chitate, said the club was very excited to have Dangarembizi and looking forward to a good working relationship with him.

"Dangarembizi has a proven coaching record, and we have total confidence in him. I urge all supporters to give the new coach all the maximum support," said Chitate.

Dangarembizi started his coaching career in his home city and coaching at Kwekwe Polytechnic College and Kwekwe Academy.

His coaching break through came in 2019 when he was appointed assistant coach at Tenderi Football Club. He then moved to Harare and was assistant coach to Thanks Tengwe at Beta 11. Dangarembizi then moved to Ino Cosmos Academy in Harare, where he was appointed the head coach.

He also worked with an academy called Prime Time International Academy, which is owned by a former England player called Dexter Blackcoke.