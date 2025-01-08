Zimbabwe: Clutton-Brock Declared a Pi

Rhodesian immigration officials yesterday handed a notice to Mr Guy Clutton-Brock, of Cold Comfort Farm, declaring him to be a prohibited immigrant.

They told him that he would be required to leave Rhodesia by, air on February 4.

Mr Clutton-Brock (64), a controversial liberal figure in Rhodesia, said he would not resist, but at the same time he would not cooperate.

"I will not prepare to leave. I will not pack my bag or anything," he said.

"I am not leaving this country voluntarily, but I am not resisting any force."

Asked what he would do if Government officials asked him to step into a car and "go for a ride," he said: "I don't know. It is difficult to predict your reactions when a moment of crisis comes."

Government action declaring Mr. Clutton-Brock to be a prohibited immigrant closely follows action against him last month when he was formally deprived of his Rhodesian citizenship.

It is the first known occasion on which the Government has applied terms of the new Citizenship Act, enabling it to deprive a person of his citizenship.