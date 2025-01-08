Zimbabwe: Clutton-Brock Declared a Pi

7 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Rhodesian immigration officials yesterday handed a notice to Mr Guy Clutton-Brock, of Cold Comfort Farm, declaring him to be a prohibited immigrant.

They told him that he would be required to leave Rhodesia by, air on February 4.

Mr Clutton-Brock (64), a controversial liberal figure in Rhodesia, said he would not resist, but at the same time he would not cooperate.

"I will not prepare to leave. I will not pack my bag or anything," he said.

"I am not leaving this country voluntarily, but I am not resisting any force."

Asked what he would do if Government officials asked him to step into a car and "go for a ride," he said: "I don't know. It is difficult to predict your reactions when a moment of crisis comes."

Government action declaring Mr. Clutton-Brock to be a prohibited immigrant closely follows action against him last month when he was formally deprived of his Rhodesian citizenship.

It is the first known occasion on which the Government has applied terms of the new Citizenship Act, enabling it to deprive a person of his citizenship.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.