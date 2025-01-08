Zimbabwe: Govt Avails Water to Curtail Cattle Losses

Precious Manomano — Government is continuing efforts to avail water for livestock in drought prone areas where 283 cattle poverty deaths were reported in one week due to water and feed shortages.

In his weekly report, Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS), chief director Mr Leonard Munamati said efforts were underway to increase water availability for livestock to mitigate the effects of the El Niño drought experienced in the 2023/24 season.

Mr Munamati said rangelands were starting to replenish in areas which have received rainfall although some areas are yet to receive significant rains.

"Recent rains have provided some relief for the remaining livestock, but the situation remains critical," said Mr Munamati.

Information from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development indicates that over 13 000 cattle were lost last year due to drought-related causes.

Matabeleland North experienced the highest losses, with 195 cattle dying last week alone, contributing to a total of 3 398 deaths last year.

Other affected regions include Matabeleland South with 6 988 deaths, Midlands with 766, Masvingo with 1 929, and smaller losses in Mashonaland Central 55, Mashonaland West 51, while Manicaland and Mashonaland East reported no cases.

The ongoing drought has critically impacted grazing and water supply, leading to continued deaths from malnutrition and environmental hazards.

In addition to these challenges, some cattle have become trapped in muddy dams with the chilling effects of the first rainfall of the 2024/25 season have added further stress.

Meanwhile, director of Veterinary Services, Dr Jairus Machakwa has also reminded farmers of the increased risk of tick infestations, lice, and internal parasites that can lead to livestock diseases.

"To reduce tick-borne diseases, farmers should adhere strictly to dipping procedures recommended by local veterinary personnel. Compliance with dipping schedules and movement restrictions for animals is essential to curb the spread of tick-borne diseases (TBDs)," he said.

Currently, the department is producing three out of four necessary vaccines to combat tick-borne diseases, specifically for theileriosis, anaplasmosis, and babesiosis, with the vaccine for heartwater being the exception.

Additionally, they are also manufacturing a vaccine for Newcastle disease, a highly contagious and fatal viral infection affecting poultry.

"We have plans to scale up our vaccine production capabilities and expand the scope to include vaccines for other significant livestock diseases, such as anthrax and blackleg. This will enhance our ability to control and prevent a wider range of diseases, ultimately improving the health and productivity of both livestock and poultry across the country," he said.

Farmers are also encouraged to vaccinate against other infectious diseases such as Lumpy Skin Disease, Anthrax, Blackleg, and Newcastle Disease for poultry.

During the dry season, livestock may have picked up internal parasites like tapeworms, which can proliferate when animals are undernourished.

"Deworming is essential for ensuring optimal performance during the summer months. For sheep and goats, ensure that vaccinations against Pulpy Kidney Disease are given at least two weeks before deworming to avoid fatalities," he said.

The wet season brings an increased risk of diseases such as Mastitis, Coccidiosis, and Foot Rot, as wet and muddy conditions provide ideal environments for bacteria and fungi.

To prevent these conditions, farmers should ensure that livestock have access to clean and dry resting areas.